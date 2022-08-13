Read full article on original website
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
The baseball world was rocked on Friday afternoon by the news of Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. being handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The San Diego Padres did not list Ha-Seong Kim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Kim will take the afternoon off while Wil Myers enters the lineup in left field and bats eight against the Nats. Jake Cronenworth will cover shortstop, Brandon Drury will start at second base, Josh Bell will handle first base, and Jurickson Profar will take a turn at designated hitter.
It would have seemed almost impossible for something regarding the San Diego Padres to upstage Juan Soto's return to Washington this weekend. However, that happened on Friday with the news that shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the sport's fastest rising young stars the past few years, was handed an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a banned substance.
