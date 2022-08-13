ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

stillwaterliving.com

Gamble Named SPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations

The Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Robert “Bo” Gamble as the Assistant Superintendent of Operations at an August 9 meeting. In his new role he will oversee district safety and security and supervise the departments of Facilities, Child Nutrition, Transportation, and Technology. Gamble...
STILLWATER, OK
okstate.edu

Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Morrison Schools start the new year ‘Focused on the Future’

There is always a buzz of excitement in the air with the beginning of a new school year….new supplies, new books, new teachers, new classes, new friends…The anticipation looms tremendously for students, teachers, staff and administrators. Last year the Elementary began with strict COVID-19 restrictions—a no-visitors policy, I was only permitted to take photos on the front steps of Morrison…
MORRISON, OK
Stillwater, OK
ouhsc.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
oknursingtimes.com

What is Functional Medicine, Why It Works

People seeking healthcare want to be healed, not just feel better for the time being. Functional medicine does just that – it focuses on getting to root cause of the health problem at hand and correcting the problem rather than just treating the symptoms so that a patient can be fully healed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally

STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
