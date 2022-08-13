Tulsa shuts roads for construction and the construction takes too long. Did anybody write any article on this?from No_Objective1045. I was told by a longtime local engineer that the ongoing maintenance work is bid out at such a minimal rate that the construction companies have a rider that allows them to de-prioritize for more profitable work as needed. Any truth to this? Makes sense with the cones going up and then nothing happening for approx. one lifetime. That or poor utility coordination. lol.

TULSA, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO