ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okstate.edu

Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
STILLWATER, OK
ouhsc.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Stillwater, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sps#Assistant Superintendent#Operations#Stillwater Public Schools#Lincoln Academy#Shs#Stillwater Middle School
Trending on Reddit

Why does construction in Tulsa so long?

Tulsa shuts roads for construction and the construction takes too long. Did anybody write any article on this?from No_Objective1045. I was told by a longtime local engineer that the ongoing maintenance work is bid out at such a minimal rate that the construction companies have a rider that allows them to de-prioritize for more profitable work as needed. Any truth to this? Makes sense with the cones going up and then nothing happening for approx. one lifetime. That or poor utility coordination. lol.
TULSA, OK
oknursingtimes.com

What is Functional Medicine, Why It Works

People seeking healthcare want to be healed, not just feel better for the time being. Functional medicine does just that – it focuses on getting to root cause of the health problem at hand and correcting the problem rather than just treating the symptoms so that a patient can be fully healed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally

STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy