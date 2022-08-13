Read full article on original website
Related
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Illinois Restaurant Serving Martinis Made with One of Wisconsin’s Favorite Foods
I can't see how this martini would be something pleasing to drink, but there are now a few restaurants around Chicago using one very strange ingredient. I don't even know where to start with this cocktail that is getting a lot of talk around Chicago. Do you shake this martini?
evanstonroundtable.com
New sidewalk markers honor Evanston’s first Black resident, Black hospital
Two new sidewalk markers honoring historic Evanston locations for Black residents were unveiled Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13. The first marker was unveiled at 325 Dempster St., the former home of Evanston’s first documented Black resident: Maria Murray, who was brought to the city as an indentured domestic servant in 1855.
What's happening at 38th and Chicago?
There are a lot of cops and at least 1 fire truck at George Floyd Square right now. Does anyone know what's going on?from gwendiesel. Apparently 2 people were shot. That corner and the blocks north on Chicago always have been sketchy. That SA had bullet proof glass for its employees FFS. Everybody acts like it was such a great area because it was getting gentrified? I mean someone was shot in front of my house near there on Park ave long before GFS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
beckersasc.com
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade returns to South Side with emphasis on safety
After a smaller version last year due to the pandemic, this year's festivities will feature dozens of marching bands, dance groups and drill teams.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
thediyplaybook.com
Our Chicago Backyard – One Year Later
It has been one year since we finished our Chicago backyard makeover. It was a big project that cost us a lot of money (more on the budget here), but after living with it for a year, I would absolutely do it again. It has increased the square footage of our livable space because we can play, eat, and relax outside.
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
ABC7 Chicago
Celebrate National Creamsicle Day with an orange-flavored ice cream popsicle
CHICAGO -- As temperatures continue to heat up, the timing could not be better to celebrate National Creamsicle Day on Sunday. The day is observed annually on Aug. 14, CNN reported. The Creamsicle marries orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream on a popsicle stick. The citrus-flavored concoction is enjoyed as...
Review: Detective solves murder of a legendary Chicago cop
“Long Gone,” by Joanna Schaffhausen (Minotaur) Four veteran Chicago police detectives are known as The Fantastic Four for their long history of spectacular gang busts, so when one of them, Leo Hammond, is shot dead in his bed with his own gun, it’s a big case. At the...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash
This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
bhhschicago.com
225 N Columbus Drive #5503
Welcome to your new home- #5503 at Aqua Condominiums, nestled in the stylish sophistication of Lakeshore East! This award-winning skyscraper designed by Jeanne Gang offers you a magical home high up in the sky, with sprawling views of Chicago's iconic architecture, of sailboats on deep blue Lake Michigan waves, and miles & miles of pale blue sky! What's the difference between this particular home and other Aqua condos? Night and day! Because #5503 is a corner unit, every exterior wall of this home is floor-to-ceiling glass. This home's location at the NW corner of the building makes the view particularly spectacular: you will not believe the jaw-dropping views of both city and lake... and how expansive this home feels when compared to others. As a primary residence, this home offers every amenity you could hope for, including: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gigantic fitness center, basketball court, pilates studio, hot tub & sauna, private theater and media room, meeting rooms, and walking paths. Or, perhaps this will be your glamorous pied a terre for get-away weekends- from this location it's an easy walk to everything this special neighborhood in Chicago has to offer: museums, clubs, theater, concerts, or dining with friends. And you'll appreciate the convenience of Lakeshore East for day-to-day tasks, too: you can walk across the delightful ground level park to do your grocery shopping at Mariano's, or take your pup to the beautiful, fun, fully-fenced dog park. You'll enjoy your in-unit laundry and the ease of having a spacious storage locker. Aqua has underground parking available for rent separately from this listing; contact management office. Make an appointment to see this beautiful home, and experience the astonishing views for yourself!
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0