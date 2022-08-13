Joseph A. Bednarczyk, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Abraham House. Joseph was born on February 11, 1933, in Utica, the son of Valentine and Mary (Pedzimaz) Bednarczyk. He attended Holy Trinity and John F. Hughes School, where he attended sight-saving class through the Lion’s Club and was a 1952 graduate of Utica Free Academy. Joe B, as he was so delightfully called, attended the College of Hard Knocks where he graduated with honors. On April 18, 1959, Joseph married D. Maureen Hyde in Utica’s St. Joseph’s Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 45 years prior to her untimely passing on November 1, 2004. Joseph held the distinction of working 42 years at Scheidelman Inc., retiring in 1994.

