Read full article on original website
Related
Romesentinel.com
Paul W. Clark, Jr.
Paul W. Clark, Jr., 61, of Rome, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born in Rome on January 17, 1961, he was a son of the late Paul W. and Eleanora (Valencourt) Clark. He was a graduate of Rome Free Academy and served in the United States Navy.
Romesentinel.com
Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman
Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman, age 85, of Seneca, South Carolina, was called to heaven to be with the Lord on August 5, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born at Murphy Memorial Hospital, Rome, New York, on November 16, 1936, the daughter of Jacob and Helen Bachmann. She was educated in Westmoreland Central School. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to David Harris in St. John’s Lutheran Church. On August 22, 1991, she was united in marriage to Neil Wightman. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church until moving to Texas in 2019 and then Seneca, South Carolina to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Romesentinel.com
Mary Alice Hughes, R.N.
HOLLAND PATENT — Mary Alice Hughes, R.N., a longtime resident of Steuben St., and more recently of Floyd, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on July 31, 1930, a daughter of William J. and Fanny Jones...
Romesentinel.com
Teen reported missing in Herkimer County
GERMAN FLATTS — A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police. Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was last seen on McKensy Place in German Flatts around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11, troopers said. Desjardins is a Black male, about 6-feet-tall and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored, tie-dye, long-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Comments / 0