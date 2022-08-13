Read full article on original website
Romesentinel.com
Mary Alice Hughes, R.N.
HOLLAND PATENT — Mary Alice Hughes, R.N., a longtime resident of Steuben St., and more recently of Floyd, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on July 31, 1930, a daughter of William J. and Fanny Jones...
Joseph A. Bednarczyk
Joseph A. Bednarczyk, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Abraham House. Joseph was born on February 11, 1933, in Utica, the son of Valentine and Mary (Pedzimaz) Bednarczyk. He attended Holy Trinity and John F. Hughes School, where he attended sight-saving class through the Lion’s Club and was a 1952 graduate of Utica Free Academy. Joe B, as he was so delightfully called, attended the College of Hard Knocks where he graduated with honors. On April 18, 1959, Joseph married D. Maureen Hyde in Utica’s St. Joseph’s Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 45 years prior to her untimely passing on November 1, 2004. Joseph held the distinction of working 42 years at Scheidelman Inc., retiring in 1994.
David W. Bulak
David W. Bulak, 48, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Born in New Hartford, NY, on July 22, 1974, he was a son of Gene and Monika (Hohn) Bulak. He was a graduate of Camden High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. David is survived by his...
Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman
Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman, age 85, of Seneca, South Carolina, was called to heaven to be with the Lord on August 5, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born at Murphy Memorial Hospital, Rome, New York, on November 16, 1936, the daughter of Jacob and Helen Bachmann. She was educated in Westmoreland Central School. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to David Harris in St. John’s Lutheran Church. On August 22, 1991, she was united in marriage to Neil Wightman. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church until moving to Texas in 2019 and then Seneca, South Carolina to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Teen reported missing in Herkimer County
GERMAN FLATTS — A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police. Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was last seen on McKensy Place in German Flatts around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11, troopers said. Desjardins is a Black male, about 6-feet-tall and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored, tie-dye, long-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
