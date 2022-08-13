Marlene V. (Bachmann) Wightman, age 85, of Seneca, South Carolina, was called to heaven to be with the Lord on August 5, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born at Murphy Memorial Hospital, Rome, New York, on November 16, 1936, the daughter of Jacob and Helen Bachmann. She was educated in Westmoreland Central School. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to David Harris in St. John’s Lutheran Church. On August 22, 1991, she was united in marriage to Neil Wightman. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church until moving to Texas in 2019 and then Seneca, South Carolina to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

