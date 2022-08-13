ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Vols announce 2022-23 nonconference schedule

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
Tennessee has released its 2022-23 nonconference schedule.

The Lady Vols are slated to play eight nonconference home games.

Tennessee will play three 2022 Final Four teams. Tennessee will play national runner-up Connecticut Jan. 26, 2023.

The Lady Vols will play at 2021 national champion Stanford Nov. 18. ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. The schedule and bracket have not been released. 2022 Final Four team Louisville is part of the field.

The Lady Vols will also play Ohio State, Massachusetts, Indiana, Eastern Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Wright State, Central Florida and Wofford.

