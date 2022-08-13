Read full article on original website
Paul W. Clark, Jr.
Paul W. Clark, Jr., 61, of Rome, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born in Rome on January 17, 1961, he was a son of the late Paul W. and Eleanora (Valencourt) Clark. He was a graduate of Rome Free Academy and served in the United States Navy.
Joseph A. Bednarczyk
Joseph A. Bednarczyk, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Abraham House. Joseph was born on February 11, 1933, in Utica, the son of Valentine and Mary (Pedzimaz) Bednarczyk. He attended Holy Trinity and John F. Hughes School, where he attended sight-saving class through the Lion’s Club and was a 1952 graduate of Utica Free Academy. Joe B, as he was so delightfully called, attended the College of Hard Knocks where he graduated with honors. On April 18, 1959, Joseph married D. Maureen Hyde in Utica’s St. Joseph’s Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 45 years prior to her untimely passing on November 1, 2004. Joseph held the distinction of working 42 years at Scheidelman Inc., retiring in 1994.
David W. Bulak
David W. Bulak, 48, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Born in New Hartford, NY, on July 22, 1974, he was a son of Gene and Monika (Hohn) Bulak. He was a graduate of Camden High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. David is survived by his...
Teen reported missing in Herkimer County
GERMAN FLATTS — A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police. Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was last seen on McKensy Place in German Flatts around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11, troopers said. Desjardins is a Black male, about 6-feet-tall and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored, tie-dye, long-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
