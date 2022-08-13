A look at Bijan Robinson's situational stats from 2021

Last season Bijan Robinson continued his ascension for the Texas Longhorns after breaking out against the Kansas State Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes to close the 2020 season.

Last season came to an abrupt end following an injury against the Iowa State Cyclones. However, Robinson had already racked up 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns before the injury. During the 2021 campaign, Bijan also rushed for 789 yards after contact and forced 79 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus.

It should be a big season for the preseason All-American running back. With a loaded offense, Bijan Robinson should still be a focal point of the unit for Steve Sarkisian.

As the season approaches, Longhorns Wire breaks down the junior running back’s situational stats. All statistics courtesy of Stats Perform.

Robinson vs Nonconference opponents

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Carries: 52

Yards: 299

Yards per attempt: 5.8

Touchdowns: 5

Yards per reception: 15.2

Touchdowns: 1

Robinson vs the Big 12

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Carries: 143

Yards: 828

Yards per attempt: 5.8

Touchdowns: 6

Yards per reception: 10.2

Touchdowns: 3

Robinson vs AP Top 25

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Carries: 45

Yards: 418

Yards per attempt: 5.4

Touchdowns: 5

Yards per reception: 13.0

Touchdowns: 2

Robinson on 1st down

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Carries: 105

Yards: 669

Yards per attempt: 6.4

Touchdowns: 4

Yards per reception: 10.8

Touchdowns: 2

Robinson on 2nd Down

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Carries: 71

Yards: 406

Yards per attempt: 5.7

Touchdowns: 3

Yards per reception: 7.0

Touchdowns: 0

Robinson on 3rd Down

Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK

Carries: 16

Yards: 52

Yards per attempt: 3.3

Touchdowns: 3

Yards per reception: 16.7

Touchdowns: 1

Robinson on 4th Down

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carries: 3

Yards: 0

Yards per attempt: 0.0

Touchdowns: 1

Yards per reception: 38.0 (1 reception)

Touchdowns: 1

Robinson when Texas led

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Carries: 103

Yards: 701

Yards per attempt: 6.8

Touchdowns: 6

Yards per reception: 12.6

Touchdowns: 1

Robinson when Texas trailed

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Carries: 71

Yards: 354

Yards per attempt: 5.0

Touchdowns: 3

Yards per reception: 8.7

Touchdowns: 2

Robinson when the score was tied

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Carries: 21

Yards: 72

Yards per attempt: 3.4

Touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 21.0 (3 receptions)

Touchdowns: 1

Robinson in the red zone

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Carries: 33

Yards: 75

Yards per attempt: 2.3

Touchdowns: 8

Yards per reception: 11.2