A look at Bijan Robinson's situational stats from 2021
Last season Bijan Robinson continued his ascension for the Texas Longhorns after breaking out against the Kansas State Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes to close the 2020 season.
Last season came to an abrupt end following an injury against the Iowa State Cyclones. However, Robinson had already racked up 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns before the injury. During the 2021 campaign, Bijan also rushed for 789 yards after contact and forced 79 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus.
It should be a big season for the preseason All-American running back. With a loaded offense, Bijan Robinson should still be a focal point of the unit for Steve Sarkisian.
As the season approaches, Longhorns Wire breaks down the junior running back’s situational stats. All statistics courtesy of Stats Perform.
Robinson vs Nonconference opponents
Carries: 52
Yards: 299
Yards per attempt: 5.8
Touchdowns: 5
Yards per reception: 15.2
Touchdowns: 1
Robinson vs the Big 12
Carries: 143
Yards: 828
Yards per attempt: 5.8
Touchdowns: 6
Yards per reception: 10.2
Touchdowns: 3
Robinson vs AP Top 25
Carries: 45
Yards: 418
Yards per attempt: 5.4
Touchdowns: 5
Yards per reception: 13.0
Touchdowns: 2
Robinson on 1st down
Carries: 105
Yards: 669
Yards per attempt: 6.4
Touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 10.8
Touchdowns: 2
Robinson on 2nd Down
Carries: 71
Yards: 406
Yards per attempt: 5.7
Touchdowns: 3
Yards per reception: 7.0
Touchdowns: 0
Robinson on 3rd Down
Carries: 16
Yards: 52
Yards per attempt: 3.3
Touchdowns: 3
Yards per reception: 16.7
Touchdowns: 1
Robinson on 4th Down
Carries: 3
Yards: 0
Yards per attempt: 0.0
Touchdowns: 1
Yards per reception: 38.0 (1 reception)
Touchdowns: 1
Robinson when Texas led
Carries: 103
Yards: 701
Yards per attempt: 6.8
Touchdowns: 6
Yards per reception: 12.6
Touchdowns: 1
Robinson when Texas trailed
Carries: 71
Yards: 354
Yards per attempt: 5.0
Touchdowns: 3
Yards per reception: 8.7
Touchdowns: 2
Robinson when the score was tied
Carries: 21
Yards: 72
Yards per attempt: 3.4
Touchdowns: 2
Yards per reception: 21.0 (3 receptions)
Touchdowns: 1
Robinson in the red zone
Carries: 33
Yards: 75
Yards per attempt: 2.3
Touchdowns: 8
Yards per reception: 11.2
