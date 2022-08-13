ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

3 expected starters unimpressive in Cardinals' preseason win

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals had a lot of good things happen in their 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals Friday night. Several young players and hopefuls for the roster stood out and made great impressions.

However, not everyone stood out. In fact, three players expected to be starters this coming season fell short of expectations.

CB Marco Wilson

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson got the start at cornerback but didn’t impress. He had a pass interference penalty. He was not awful but did not make plays, which is what many hoped to see.

LB Zaven Collins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Collins also got the start and is expected to be a starting inside linebacker. He had one tackle. He did not flash at all, which is what was hoped.

K Matt Prater

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Prater is not in any danger of losing his job, but you don’t want to see two missed extra points in any game, even in the preseason.

