Cincinnati, OH

7 players who stood out in the Cardinals' preseason win over Bengals

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals picked up a 36-23 preseason win Friday night over the Cincinnati Bengals. They scored three first-half touchdowns and mostly shut down the Cincinnati offense until late in the game.

Several players really helped themselves making a case for the 53-man roster with their play on Friday.

Below are some of the players who stood out.

OLB Victor Dimukeje

As the Cardinals seek an answer to the outside linebacker rotation opposite Markus Golden, Dimukeje made a mark with two sacks and a forced fumble, getting pressure on other snaps as well. He has had a good camp as well.

RB Jonathan Ward

Ward had a pair of one-yard touchdown runs, which grabs the attention, but he looked good in other runs and catches. He had a 21-yard reception and showed he has the ability to make moves in the open field and be physically inside.

WR Greg Dortch

Dortch was the Cardinals’ star on Friday. He showed off moves and hands. He had four receptions for 53 yards, including a tough 30-yard play. Then he added a 55-yard punt return, setting up a touchdown.

He has impressed all of camp and appears to be a lock for the roster.

WR Andy Isabella

Isabella led the team with four receptions for 57 yards. He got separation and made plays. He also drew a pass interference penalty that went for another 40 yards. He still could do a little better on contested plays, but he didn’t hurt himself in his changes for making the team.

CB Christian Matthew

The seventh-round rookie out of Valdosta State broke up a pass and contested another. He looked good. He has some promise with his size and athleticism.

RB Keaontay Ingram

Ingram also showed moves and physicality. He had 47 total yards and scored a one-yard touchdown. He showed his size, burst and made a move in the open field that will excite you for his future.

QB Trace McSorley

McSorley looked great. He showed off his arm, made good throws and used his feet to make plays. He showed the scrappy play he showed in his collegiate career at Penn State and really made a case to be the team’s third quarterback on the roster.

