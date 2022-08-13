ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundelein, IL

97ZOK

Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?

If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
97ZOK

Local Baker Whips Up Delicious 815 Cookies In Time For Rockford's 815 Day

If you love supporting local businesses, now's the perfect time to jump into 815 Day!. Every year since I can remember, this has been a big day in the Stateline. All across the Rockford area, 815 Day really celebrates the city, shopping local, and especially supporting small businesses! Who's your favorite local business in the Stateline? I'd have to say... Humble Bee Bakery based out of Machesney Park.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America's Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints

The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among 'Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Make Sure NOT To Visit These Illinois and Missouri Attractions

There are just some places you just don't want to visit this summer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
97ZOK

Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford's 815 Day

The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
ROCKTON, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Exotic pet surrender in Kenosha County on Aug. 20

BRISTOL, Wis. - J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue will host an exotic pet surrender event at Pringle Nature Center in Bristol on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Several other organizations, including the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes, will take part in the rescue effort, too.
BRISTOL, WI
WIFR

Mystery customer pays family's $100 bill

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Random acts of kindness happen from time to time, and sometimes those small acts can contribute to someones life in a big way. “It makes you want to do nice things for people,” said Jackie Ahrendt. Jackie Ahrendt and her family enjoy attending Coaches Corner,...
BELVIDERE, IL
KMOV

Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
FOREST PARK, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never Returned

Curtis Herron (left) and Dexter Sain (right)Twitter. 36-year-old Dexter Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron are longtime, close friends. Four years ago, Curtis was the victim of a shooting. He is paralyzed from the waist down and utilizes a wheelchair. The friends purchased a 30-foot Bayliner named Cindy Ann. On July 27, 2022, the pair with little to no boating experience departed Pier C of the East Chicago Marina in Indiana around 8:20 am. Dexter and Curtis are seen sailing toward Illinois before the boat goes beyond the view of surveillance cameras, the Chicago Tribune reports.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
CHICAGO, IL
