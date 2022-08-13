ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
With one preseason game in the books, the Arizona Cardinals are now 29 days away from their regular-season opener in Week 1 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No. 29 is the number worn by running back Jonathan Ward, who scored two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday to open the preseason.

He and other players who have worn No. 29 previously are below. Check them out.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Patriots coach Bill Belichick raved about one special teamer in preseason opener

Several players stood out during the New England Patriots’ loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night. One player in particular caught the attention of Bill Belichick. Myles Bryant returned a punt for 30 yards and another punt for 16 yards during the preseason opener. Last season, he played slot cornerback but has also seen time at free safety, strong safety and dime linebacker during his time with New England.
