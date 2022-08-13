ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans

The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

DL Hall’s development is a delicate balance. For the contending Orioles, it’s just the beginning. | ANALYSIS

One was on the mound making his major league debut, and the other was in the stands at Tropicana Field, soaking in the atmosphere from a scene he hopes to experience soon. It was a short-lived debut for Orioles left-hander DL Hall, who was pulled after 3 2/3 innings and learned he was headed back to Triple-A Norfolk. Once there, he will begin a transition to the bullpen, hoping to rejoin a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal sitting Monday for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Bo Bichette will replace Espinal at shortstop and hit fifth. Espinal started the past two games and Bichette was held out of Sunday's lineup. Bichette has...
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/15/2022

The New York Yankees are set to host the Tampa Bay Rays Monday in the first matchup of a three-game set at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rays-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below. New York enters the series […] The post MLB odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Orioles GM confident in playoff chances: 'I think we're gonna' make it

Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias raised eyebrows by trading away some key pieces at the deadline, but he's incredibly confident the players who remain can still shock the baseball world down the stretch. "I think we're gonna get into the playoffs," Elias told SiriusXM's Jim Bowden and Grant Paulsen...
BALTIMORE, MD
