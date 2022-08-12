ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Y95 Country

Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend

Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend

We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Win Whiskey Meyers Tickets for August 13!

Whiskey Meyers is coming to Cheyenne, and we have a chance for you to score tickets to their concert THIS Saturday, August 13 at the Chinook. Download the Y95 Country app - there's a quick link to it below. It's free and your gateway to entering the Whiskey Meyers contest. Plus, you'll get the latest local news, excellent music, and access to more contests in the future.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date

Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally

Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Big News For SE Wyoming Music Festival This Month

If you've been looking forward to the 7220 Music Fest in Laramie coming up this month on August 27th, they've just released some big news. Thanks to their sponsors, Albany Lodge, Premier Bone & Joint Center, Johnson Auto, and ANB Bank, the festival is going to be free for general admission and just $20 for the VIP experience.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie

What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Students Participate in University of Wyoming’s COWGIRLS in STEM Camp

What a way to spend summer other than at summer camps. A number of elementary and middle school students spent their last part of summer at the COWGIRLS in STEM (Computational Outreach for Wyoming Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camp. A program that was created by a University of Wyoming student, gave the opportunity for their participants to build computer games using Scratch programming, work with robots, and learn Earth's geology by completing a time grid and making candy-filled sandwiches to understand how rock layers compress.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie PD Urging Public to Report Damages From Weekend Storm

Hey folks, after the surprisingly wet weekend we had, Laramie Police Department is urging people to report your damaged property, if it was damaged during the storms we had last weekend. It is crucial for the data to be reported to the National Weather Service and other state/federal agencies. Laramie...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s Weekly News Recap

In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com/

