Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend
Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
First Saturday Cheyenne Farmer’s Market This Weekend
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend
We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Here’s Where to Vote in Laramie’s Election (Today!)
It's voting day, Laramie! Here's where you can use your right to vote in and around Albany County:. To vote in Wyoming, you need a few important pieces of documentation with you at the ballot box. As of 2021, Wyoming voters need to prove their identity when voting in person,...
Win Whiskey Meyers Tickets for August 13!
Whiskey Meyers is coming to Cheyenne, and we have a chance for you to score tickets to their concert THIS Saturday, August 13 at the Chinook. Download the Y95 Country app - there's a quick link to it below. It's free and your gateway to entering the Whiskey Meyers contest. Plus, you'll get the latest local news, excellent music, and access to more contests in the future.
See Inside the West Fork Ranch Near the Laramie Mountain Range
If you've ever daydreamed about what life might be like on a southeastern Wyoming ranch, wonder no more. There are pics and video of one such place that sits near the southern end of the Laramie Mountain Range in Albany County. I saw pics and video that were just shared...
Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date
Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
This Weekend: Get FREE School Supplies for Your Cheyenne Student
The school year is upon us! In just two weeks, kids will be walking through the doors of their schools, ready for another year of learning. But before Day 1, they need to pack their bags and gather school supplies. The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne wants to help with that.
Cheyenne Transient Accused of Setting Man on Fire, Knife Threat
A Cheyenne transient is behind bars after purportedly setting a man on fire and threatening him with a knife, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the alleged incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Farkas says the victim was reportedly sleeping...
Big News For SE Wyoming Music Festival This Month
If you've been looking forward to the 7220 Music Fest in Laramie coming up this month on August 27th, they've just released some big news. Thanks to their sponsors, Albany Lodge, Premier Bone & Joint Center, Johnson Auto, and ANB Bank, the festival is going to be free for general admission and just $20 for the VIP experience.
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie
What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
Laramie Students Participate in University of Wyoming’s COWGIRLS in STEM Camp
What a way to spend summer other than at summer camps. A number of elementary and middle school students spent their last part of summer at the COWGIRLS in STEM (Computational Outreach for Wyoming Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camp. A program that was created by a University of Wyoming student, gave the opportunity for their participants to build computer games using Scratch programming, work with robots, and learn Earth's geology by completing a time grid and making candy-filled sandwiches to understand how rock layers compress.
The Internet Has Feelings On What Devils Tower Actually Is.
Devils Tower is the first national monument in the United States. We can all agree on that. We can also agree that seeing Devils Tower is more than awe-inspiring. We can also all agree that it's an incredible wonder in this world. But, if you ask people what they think...
Celebrate National Couple’s Day in Cheyenne: 10+ Date Night Ideas
I'm going to be real honest - I'm not a big fan of going out on Valentine's Day. It's busy, everyone is in pink, and I swear a romantic dinner costs more on February 14. So, I'm all for National Couple's Day - it ditches the V-Day madness while still celebrating the "L" word with your significant other.
Laramie PD Urging Public to Report Damages From Weekend Storm
Hey folks, after the surprisingly wet weekend we had, Laramie Police Department is urging people to report your damaged property, if it was damaged during the storms we had last weekend. It is crucial for the data to be reported to the National Weather Service and other state/federal agencies. Laramie...
Laramie’s Weekly News Recap
In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
