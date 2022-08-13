ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Laramie PD Urging Public to Report Damages From Weekend Storm

Hey folks, after the surprisingly wet weekend we had, Laramie Police Department is urging people to report your damaged property, if it was damaged during the storms we had last weekend. It is crucial for the data to be reported to the National Weather Service and other state/federal agencies. Laramie...
LARAMIE, WY
Date Ideas for National Couple’s Day This THURSDAY

Hey lovebirds, did you know that this Thursday, the 18th is the U.S. National Couple's Day? Basically, it's Valentine's 2.0. If you need some ideas on what to do, we have got you covered! Here are some ideas that you and your partner can do!. Vedauwoo. If you are new...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie’s Weekly News Recap

In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Students Participate in University of Wyoming’s COWGIRLS in STEM Camp

What a way to spend summer other than at summer camps. A number of elementary and middle school students spent their last part of summer at the COWGIRLS in STEM (Computational Outreach for Wyoming Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camp. A program that was created by a University of Wyoming student, gave the opportunity for their participants to build computer games using Scratch programming, work with robots, and learn Earth's geology by completing a time grid and making candy-filled sandwiches to understand how rock layers compress.
LARAMIE, WY
Pokes Practice Report: Injury bug hits nickelback spot

LARAMIE -- Less than 24 hours before the Cowboys first true scrimmage of the fall Saturday afternoon inside War Memorial Stadium, Craig Bohl called it a situation where you "hold your breath" when it comes to injuries. When the dust settled, Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said his team, for the...
LARAMIE, WY
A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado

Dolly Parton, more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age) the better she gets and the more broad her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
COLORADO STATE
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend

We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend

In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.
LARAMIE, WY
