Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
jambands
Widespread Panic Conclude Rescheduled New Year’s Eve Run at Fox Theatre in Atlanta with Col. Bruce Hampton and the Aquarium Rescue Unit’s Matt Mundy
Photo Credit: Joshua Timmermans — Last night, Widespread Panic concluded their Fox Theatre shows in Atlanta. The band has been making up dates for their rescheduled New Year’s Eve run, which was postponed due to fears over the spread of the Omicron virus and COVID-19 last winter. Saturday’s finale played with thematic elements synonymous with what would have been a late-December holiday show, giving the audience a relatively authentic New Year’s experience, despite the mid-August date. In addition to deliberately designing the night to mimic the annual celebratory occurrence, Widespread Panic sprinkled in added memories by welcoming old friend and Col. Bruce Hampton and the Aquarium Rescue Unit co-founder Matt Mundy, who joined the band during the latter half of the first set on mandolin, for the first time since 1993.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atlantafi.com
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
Atlanta Daily World
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
First Coast News
Sarii, the canine star of the new Predator movie, was discovered in a Georgia shelter
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — From a Georgia shelter to the big screen, a rescue pup from Fulton County Animal Services has become a rising star. Fulton County Animal Services says Coco came to the shelter in the beginning of 2021. Now, she's a breakout star in the hit new installment in the "Predator" series, "Prey."
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
carvdnstone.com
Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta Ends August 14, Here's a Restaurant Spotlight: Superior Vegan
Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta has made its return for the fifth year in the row. Every year the week is dedicated to celebrating African American, African, and Caribbean’s impact in the food industry. This year’s celebration started on August 5, 2022 and ends August 14, 2022. The...
CBS 46
1980s-themed bar crawl at Halcyon Aug. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon will host a 1980s-themed bar crawl Aug. 25. The mixed-use village in Alpharetta will host the event at its many bars and restaurants, allowing guests to sample a variety of 1980s-themed cocktails. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket pick-up will run until 8 p.m.
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
creativeloafing.com
Smith's Olde Bar
Cost: $20-$25 [click here for more]. Wednesday August 17, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/17/2022 8:00 PM. Monday August 22, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/22/2022 8:00 PM. Thursday August 25, 2022 09:00 PM EDT 08/25/2022 9:00 PM. Alt-rock with The pauses / Five Eight / World Is Watching. Cost: $10-$16 [click...
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
CBS 46
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Woodstock (GA)
Woodstock is nestled in Georgia, right on the outskirts region Atlanta in Cherokee County, Georgia, United States. The city was officially incorporated in 1897, and it is a fast-growing city with a population of thirty three thousand and thirty-nine after the 2019 census. Named from a Walter Scott Novel, Woodstock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macaronikid.com
2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE
Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
CBS 46
Georgia pup goes from animal shelter to the big screen
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Atlanta-area pup has gone from the animal shelter to the big screen. Coco is the breakout star in one of the summer’s biggest hits on Hulu. She plays the lead character’s four-legged companion in the film “Prey.”. Fulton County Animal Services took...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
Comments / 0