NBA executive says the Orlando Magic are a team to ‘watch out for’ if Jordan Poole hits restricted free agency next year

Read full article on original website
Related
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
Not everyone is into the idea of honoring Bill Russell's career with a leaguewide jersey retirement
The NBA announced plans to honor Bill Russell, the late, great Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man, by retiring his No. 6 jersey leaguewide to honor Russell not only for his achievements in basketball, but his considerable advocacy for civil rights and social justice. Though current No. 6 wearers...
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear
Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Michael Jordan The GOAT In Recent 2K23 Promo: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All-Time.”
The GOAT debate remains a recurrent topic in the NBA, as many fans, analysts and players keep giving their two pennies on this discussion. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two most common players in this debate, and everybody picks one of them depending on their preferences. However, there's...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF・
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
Love Is In The Air: NBA Champion Draymond Green & Fiancée Hazel Renee Reveal Stunning Engagement Photos
Black love is a beautiful thing and NBA star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee give us all the feels in their recent engagement shoot. Longtime lovers, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are getting closer to the big day when
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Lakers Insider Says Team Believes It Has More Trade Options For Russell Westbrook Than What's Been Commonly Reported
Russell Westbrook has had a poor year with the Los Angeles Lakers, struggling as the No. 3 option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He was inefficient and turnover-prone, which are not good qualities for a player asked to fit a smaller role. Due to his poor season, many people...
Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Insider Suggests The NBA Is Expecting Kevin Durant To Get Traded After The Brooklyn Nets Are Left Off Christmas Day Schedule
We are in the final months before the NBA comes back to our screens and planning for the 2022-23 season is underway. Teams have already shaped their rosters for next season but some key moves can still be made around the league. Players like Collin Sexton, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyrie...
‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing
ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ‘First Take’ for over a month now. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff and bicep. On Sunday night, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will finally be returning to the television show Monday morning. In his […] The post ‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."
A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
Stephen Curry’s Warriors teammate headlines Team USA roster for World Cup qualifiers
Team USA will be looking to reclaim the top spot from defending champions Spain in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Their quest for gold continues with a couple of qualifying games coming up at the end of this month, and according to reports, new Golden State Warriors signing Mac McClung is set to headline the 12-man squad.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Opened Up On How Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson React To Him Yelling At Them: "When I Say Something And They Disagree And Say Something Back... That Just Is What It Is."
The Golden State Warriors' greatness is built around their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. All of them have their strengths and they also bring their unique personalities to the table. Stephen Curry is serious and a family-oriented individual, although with a good sense of humor. Klay Thompson is a little goofy, and Draymond Green is the outspoken one that can call everybody out.
Ahn Fire Digital
Los Angeles, CA
30
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT
NBA and NFL news, rumors, videos and schedule for sports fans across the globe.https://ahnfiredigital.com/
Comments / 0