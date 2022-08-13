Read full article on original website
Lakers Land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers could clearly benefit from undergoing some major changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They have LeBron James and a whole lot of questions outside of him. In the NBA, market size counts. Nobody should be shocked when the league’s brightest stars opt to play under...
Lakers Trade Moving Beverley for Mavs’ Hardaway Would ‘Make Sense’ - NBA Exec
One Mavs’ argument against this? Hardaway is coming off an injury-plagued campaign that puts his value at a low.
Report: NBA Executive Believes Durant ‘More Likely to Retire’ than Play for Nets
Another chapter has been logged in the saga of superstar Kevin Durant.
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
Sixers star leader James Harden headlines the 2022 all-lefty team
Considering it is August on the NBA calendar, the league is focused on the upcoming 2022-23 season. As part of that, it’s fun to put together certain types of “teams” to pass the time before the season begins. Philadelphia 76ers star leader James Harden is one of...
Luka Doncic’s Mavs to Open Season at Suns; Kevin Durant Retire Threat?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Shocking Report About Kevin Durant
NBA reporter Marc Stein had an intriguing report about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished up his second season playing for the Nets, and he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
James Harden Reacts to Sixers’ Christmas Day Game vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers have recently become one of the NBA’s more intriguing teams. After a dreadful process era, which featured tons of losing and an ever-changing roster that lacked star power, the Sixers are now recognized as one of the Eastern Conference’s top dogs. With the 76ers being one of ...
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Sunday
On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was very active on Twitter. This past season, Durant and the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Kevin Durant Tells A Fan On Twitter His Legacy Has "Never Been Stronger"
On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant responded to a fan on Twitter about his legacy. Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors in addition to the Nets.
WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap At AEBL
Former Georgia Tech Basketball star James Banks threw down a dunk on four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap at AEBL in Atlanta. Millsap has played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Why Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Greatest Ever Point Guard
When the thought of who the best player is at a specific position in the history of the NBA, not only do you focus on the numbers, but also the impact a player has not only on the court, but also off the court to represent an organization. The off...
