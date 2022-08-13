ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station

Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Bham Now

Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?

Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music

Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
MABLETON, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: PepsiCo breaks ground on $260 million DeKalb County expansion

PepsiCo has officially broken ground on a $260 million expansion of its manufacturing plant in Tucker, creating at least 136 new full-time jobs and increasing the company’s total workforce in DeKalb County to over 600, according to What Now Atlanta. The facility at 1644 Rock Mountain Boulevard will grow by more than 260,000 square feet with completion expected in late 2024. Production will increase five-fold by 2025, producing 65 million cases of sugary drinks per year, the report said. Details: whatnowatlanta.com.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Morehouse College grad named youngest principal with Atlanta Public Schools

ATLANTA - A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in the Atlanta Public Schools and the first African-American leader at Sutton Middle School. The Buckhead middle school's new principal is a millennial who just graduated from Westlake High in 2010 and Morehouse College 4 years later. Dr. Dominique...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

College Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

COLLEGE PARK — A quadruple shooting in College Park Friday has left one person dead and three others injured. At 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13, Clayton County police said they responded to a person shot call at the 5400 block of Riverdale Road. Officers arrived to find a total of four people shot, including one dead. The three victims were transported to a local hospital.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
CBS 46

Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Club shooting victim’s fiancé fights to end gun violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly club shooting in Atlanta on Saturday has Aaliyah Strong taking a painful trip down memory lane to when her fiancé died under similar circumstances. “When Ty got killed, it was so sudden. We were at work, and I just never imagined it being...

