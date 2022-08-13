Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
College Football Playoff title game returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, source says
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted several major events since it opened in 2017. It'll be the first stadium, though, to host the College Football Playoff title game twice when it returns to Atlanta in 2025. According to sources with 11Alive, the Atlanta Sports Council, along with Gov. Brian...
atlantafi.com
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
luxury-houses.net
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
nowhabersham.com
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
carvdnstone.com
Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta Ends August 14, Here's a Restaurant Spotlight: Superior Vegan
Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta has made its return for the fifth year in the row. Every year the week is dedicated to celebrating African American, African, and Caribbean’s impact in the food industry. This year’s celebration started on August 5, 2022 and ends August 14, 2022. The...
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
Atlanta Daily World
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: PepsiCo breaks ground on $260 million DeKalb County expansion
PepsiCo has officially broken ground on a $260 million expansion of its manufacturing plant in Tucker, creating at least 136 new full-time jobs and increasing the company’s total workforce in DeKalb County to over 600, according to What Now Atlanta. The facility at 1644 Rock Mountain Boulevard will grow by more than 260,000 square feet with completion expected in late 2024. Production will increase five-fold by 2025, producing 65 million cases of sugary drinks per year, the report said. Details: whatnowatlanta.com.
fox5atlanta.com
Morehouse College grad named youngest principal with Atlanta Public Schools
ATLANTA - A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in the Atlanta Public Schools and the first African-American leader at Sutton Middle School. The Buckhead middle school's new principal is a millennial who just graduated from Westlake High in 2010 and Morehouse College 4 years later. Dr. Dominique...
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Chain After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar’s Family
2 Chainz is expanding his Esco restaurant chain across the United States six years after opening his first location in 2016. According to Franchise Times, 2 Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are opening more Esco restaurants outside of the three Atlanta locations it already has after signing its first franchise agreement.
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
Henry County Daily Herald
College Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
COLLEGE PARK — A quadruple shooting in College Park Friday has left one person dead and three others injured. At 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13, Clayton County police said they responded to a person shot call at the 5400 block of Riverdale Road. Officers arrived to find a total of four people shot, including one dead. The three victims were transported to a local hospital.
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
19-year-old identified as man killed in shooting that injured 4 others
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex. One person was killed and four others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road Saturday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WXIA 11 Alive
Funeral held for Former Police Chief Jimmy Callaway
Loved ones held a funeral for Former Police Chief James "Jimmy" Callaway. He joined Morrow's police force in 2016 and served as chief from 2016-2020.
2 teens shot when fight breaks out at house party in Morningside neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a fight broke out at a party on Saturday night when gunshots were fired, leaving two teens with injuries at a home in the Morningside - Lenox Park neighborhood. Atlanta Police responded at around 11:36 p.m. to a "person shot" call at an home located...
CBS 46
Club shooting victim’s fiancé fights to end gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly club shooting in Atlanta on Saturday has Aaliyah Strong taking a painful trip down memory lane to when her fiancé died under similar circumstances. “When Ty got killed, it was so sudden. We were at work, and I just never imagined it being...
