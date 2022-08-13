ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ryan Yarbrough leads Rays over spiraling Yankees

Ryan Yarbrough pitched four innings as a bulk reliever and earned his first win in nearly a year as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-0 on Monday night. The Rays won their third straight and sent the Yankees to their 10th loss in 12...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

LIVE on Peacock: Soto wraps reunion set in DC

Just under two weeks after being traded to the Padres in a historic blockbuster, Juan Soto and his new team, the Padres, finish their three-game set with his former Nationals. You can see all the action exclusively on Peacock on this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff." Soto, a two-time All-Star...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Orioles continue mastery of Blue Jays

Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run and the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Monday night. Ryan McKenna had three hits and an RBI for Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series. The Orioles have five wins in their first seven games against the Blue Jays this season, including three consecutive head-to-head victories over the past eight days.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tyler Naquin in left field for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will operate in left field after Mark Canha was left on the bench at home. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Philadelphia's Aaron Nola, our models project Naquin to score 10.5 FanDuel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

