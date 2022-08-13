Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ryan Yarbrough leads Rays over spiraling Yankees
Ryan Yarbrough pitched four innings as a bulk reliever and earned his first win in nearly a year as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-0 on Monday night. The Rays won their third straight and sent the Yankees to their 10th loss in 12...
MLB
LIVE on Peacock: Soto wraps reunion set in DC
Just under two weeks after being traded to the Padres in a historic blockbuster, Juan Soto and his new team, the Padres, finish their three-game set with his former Nationals. You can see all the action exclusively on Peacock on this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff." Soto, a two-time All-Star...
Yardbarker
Orioles continue mastery of Blue Jays
Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run and the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Monday night. Ryan McKenna had three hits and an RBI for Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series. The Orioles have five wins in their first seven games against the Blue Jays this season, including three consecutive head-to-head victories over the past eight days.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin in left field for Mets on Saturday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will operate in left field after Mark Canha was left on the bench at home. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Philadelphia's Aaron Nola, our models project Naquin to score 10.5 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Cionel Perez's fastball is wow-inducing
The Field of Dreams Game is a time when we celebrate our shared love of baseball. Well, every week, I celebrate my love of pitching right here, breaking down the week’s filthiest pitches … and here are those pitches!. 1. Cionel Pérez’s incredible two-seamer. The Orioles'...
NBC Sports
Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in ninth inning vs. Orioles
Jorge Mateo did not want to be on the wrong end of history on Sunday. The Baltimore Orioles had gone 24 up, 24 down through eight innings against Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen on Sunday. At just 79 pitches, Rasmussen came out for the ninth inning with perfection in sight.
Papelbon: 'Ruben Amaro was handed the keys to a damn Lamborghini and crashed it'
Former Phillies closer told Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” podcast about why he signed in Philadelphia and said GM Ruben Amaro Jr. “was handed the keys to a damn Lamborghini and crashed it.”
