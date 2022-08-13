Read full article on original website
WATCH: 'Massive' Mudslide Plows Through California Mountain, Closes Roads
It carried large trees and tree trunks.
pepperbough.com
Colton High “Fact of the Day” – Aug. 15
Colton High School opened in 1895. It is one of the oldest high schools in the Inland Empire. In this daily feature, we celebrate Colton High’s rich history. In 1984, as break dancing swept the Inland Empire and San Bernardino areas, Colton High’s Pepper Bough had some choice words to say.
AZFamily
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Residential structure fire burning off Desert View Lane just east of Sunset Lane.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A residential structure fire is burning off Desert View Lane just east of Sunset Lane. The fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 18th, 2022. Medical Engine 32 and Medical Engine 18 from the San Bernardino...
No Winner of SuperLotto Plus Jackpot, but Ticket Worth $16K Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot will grow to $16 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in Menifee and San Francisco. They are each worth $16,765, the California Lottery announced.
z1077fm.com
BACK TO SCHOOL IMMUNIZATION DAY
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s Community Health Centers will provide back-to-school immunizations at La Contenta Middle School in Yucca Valley on today (August 15), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Twentynine Palms Junior High School tomorrow (August 16,) from 7 a.m. to noon. Please note, these two...
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
7 rescued from flash flooding in San Bernardino Mountains
A group of seven people were rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on Saturday after they were trapped by a flash flood in the San Bernardino Mountains. Video shows rescue personnel cross the stream first and set up a rope system so the stranded party members could inch their way […]
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape house fire in October 2022.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) for getting man out of house fire in October 2020. Needles, California: Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Medal of Valor for getting man...
zachnews.net
News Update: San Bernardino County, CA: Several roads and Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center in Mojave National Preserve reopens today well some roads remain closed for significant damage by past storms.
Sources: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Several roads in the Mojave National Preserve along with the Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center have reopened on Friday, August 12th, 2022. According to the Mojave National Preserve, reopened today...
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
foxla.com
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
Fontana Herald News
Two hikers, including one from Fontana, are rescued after getting stuck in mountains
Two hikers, including one from Fontana, were rescued after getting trapped in the mountains in Ice House Canyon on Aug. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 6 a.m., Paolo Barbosa, 62, of Nuevo, Thinzar Htut, 46, of Palmdale, and Ai Tsuiki, 48, of Fontana started...
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
iebusinessdaily.com
New developer put in charge of San Bernardino’s Carousel Mall project
Lincoln Property Co. in Dallas has been hired to help the city decide what do with 43-acre downtown site. Both sides are prepared to spend up to a year working out a development plan and another year putting it in place. The move, years in the making, is being called by city officials the first major step reviving in San Bernardino’s downtown.
Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor approached them, threatened them, The post Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Perris still under evacuation order, 215 freeway closed due to hazardous chemical leak
Evacuation orders remained in effect for more than 100 homes in Perris Friday evening due to a leaking chemical from a railroad tank car that posed the risk of an explosion. The 215 Freeway was also closed in both directions. A hazmat team responded to Harvill and Old Oleander avenues after a large plume from […]
paininthepass.info
One Person Flown From Semi Rear-Ends Another Semi On I-40 Monday Afternoon
LUDLOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was flown and another transported by ground from a rear-end crash involving two semis on Interstate 40. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving two semis. The crash took place at about 3:14pm August 15, 2022. The location was about 7 miles before Crucero Road in the westbound lanes of I-40.
