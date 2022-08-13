ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

pepperbough.com

Colton High “Fact of the Day” – Aug. 15

Colton High School opened in 1895. It is one of the oldest high schools in the Inland Empire. In this daily feature, we celebrate Colton High’s rich history. In 1984, as break dancing swept the Inland Empire and San Bernardino areas, Colton High’s Pepper Bough had some choice words to say.
COLTON, CA
AZFamily

Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
CHANDLER, AZ
Joshua Tree, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Entertainment
z1077fm.com

BACK TO SCHOOL IMMUNIZATION DAY

The Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s Community Health Centers will provide back-to-school immunizations at La Contenta Middle School in Yucca Valley on today (August 15), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Twentynine Palms Junior High School tomorrow (August 16,) from 7 a.m. to noon. Please note, these two...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks

Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape house fire in October 2022.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) for getting man out of house fire in October 2020. Needles, California: Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Medal of Valor for getting man...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

News Update: San Bernardino County, CA: Several roads and Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center in Mojave National Preserve reopens today well some roads remain closed for significant damage by past storms.

Sources: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Several roads in the Mojave National Preserve along with the Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center have reopened on Friday, August 12th, 2022. According to the Mojave National Preserve, reopened today...
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

New developer put in charge of San Bernardino’s Carousel Mall project

Lincoln Property Co. in Dallas has been hired to help the city decide what do with 43-acre downtown site. Both sides are prepared to spend up to a year working out a development plan and another year putting it in place. The move, years in the making, is being called by city officials the first major step reviving in San Bernardino’s downtown.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor approached them, threatened them, The post Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info

One Person Flown From Semi Rear-Ends Another Semi On I-40 Monday Afternoon

LUDLOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was flown and another transported by ground from a rear-end crash involving two semis on Interstate 40. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving two semis. The crash took place at about 3:14pm August 15, 2022. The location was about 7 miles before Crucero Road in the westbound lanes of I-40.
LUDLOW, CA

