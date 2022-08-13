Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
SB Nation
WNBA playoffs 2022: Bracket, full schedule, start times, and predictions
The field for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs is set, and this promises to be one of the most competitive title chases the league has ever seen. The defending champion Chicago Sky enter the postseason with the No. 2 seed in the bracket, and will try to become the W’s first back-to-back champion since Lisa Leslie and the Los Angeles Sparks took home consecutive titles in 2001 and 2002. The Sky have a roster stacked with All-Star talent and championship experience, but it won’t be easy with so many great teams vying for their own shot at glory.
South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Regular season wrap
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. The WNBA regular season wrapped up Sunday, so now attention turns to the playoffs and A’ja Wilson’s MVP candidacy. Dallas Wings...
Yardbarker
WNBA Playoffs predictions and odds: Game 1's to set the tone
The WNBA regular season has concluded, leaving us with eight teams duking it out for the 2022 WNBA championship. The matchups are set. While no market has materialized for a bet on series winners, we can look at the odds for the first game as a gauge for the favorites, and there are futures to be had for eventual champion.
NBC Sports
WNBA Playoffs TV Schedule
The WNBA playoffs are here as eight teams will vie for the 2022 WNBA Championship. All season long, it's been the Las Vegas Aces, under new head coach Becky Hammon, and defending champion Chicago Sky atop the standings. But, there are other intriguing storylines throughout the rest of the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 WNBA Playoffs First Round Preview
The first round of the WNBA Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, August 17th. The playoff format has been changed with the first round being a best of three series with the first two games being at the home team of the higher seed. The remaining rounds will be a best of five series. Here is a look at the four first round match-ups.
Yardbarker
Wings face Sparks in final tuneup before playoffs
The Los Angeles Sparks complete a disappointing campaign when they host the Dallas Wings on Sunday. The Sparks (13-22) have dropped eight of their past nine games and were eliminated from the playoff race Thursday when they were walloped 93-69 by the visiting Connecticut Sun. Two nights earlier, the Sun routed Los Angeles 97-71.
Chelsea Gray helps Aces beat Storm, clinch top playoff seed
Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 33 points and dished out nine assists Sunday as the host Las Vegas Aces outscored
NBC Sports
Sylvia Fowles plays final WNBA game as Lynx eliminated from playoff race
Take a bow, Sylvia Fowles. The Minnesota Lynx center saw her legendary WNBA career come to a close on Sunday with her team’s 90-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun. After starting the year 3-13, Fowles and the Lynx still had a chance to fight for their playoff lives on the final day of the regular season. Minnesota needed a win, along with a loss from either the New York Liberty or Phoenix Mercury to earn the WNBA’s eighth and final playoff spot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lynx star Sylvia Fowles’ emotional reaction to rousing ovation as she checks out for final time in WNBA career
The WNBA is saying goodbye to one of its greatest players as the regular season comes to a close. Sylvia Fowles wrapped up her legendary career after a tremendous stint with the Minnesota Lynx and a massive list of accolades. With under a minute left in the Lynx’s regular-season finale...
Clayton News Daily
2022 Mundy's Mill Tigers Football Preview
Most teams say they have a tough schedule but for Mundy’s Mill in 2022 that’s not just rhetoric. The Tigers will play seven teams that made it to the state high school football playoffs last year, including a season opener against county and region opponent Lovejoy on Aug. 19.
NFL・
Storm secure No. 4 seed, spoil Fowles' home finale for Lynx
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 96-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night, spoiling Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game. Seattle (22-13), which closes the season on Sunday against first-place Las Vegas, will host a first-round series next week against the Washington Mystics. Minnesota (14-21) plays at Connecticut on Sunday, hoping for the final playoff spot. Fowles, who helped Minnesota win WNBA titles in 2015 and 2017, retires as the league’s career...
Comments / 0