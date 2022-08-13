ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanSided

4 Yankees trade targets if August waiver deadline still existed

The New York Yankees are still hobbling, dealing with injuries and regressions after the trade deadline, a week of wheeling and dealing that many believed would make the team better following a month-long storm. Turns out, Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Lou Trivino, Scott Effross and an injured Harrison Bader weren’t enough.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
Page Six

Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5

Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Random Yankee Notes

Torres being miked up for Sunday night baseball is just plain crazy. Torres can’t focus enough on the game much less talk and field at the same time. How the Yankees allow that is beyond me. Wow what an abysmal road trip. I cannot recall such a waste of...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Breaking down Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s clutch play in Boston

No matter how you measure it, the New York Yankees have one of the best defenses in baseball this season. Their 14 Outs Above Average rank seventh in baseball, and their 4.6 UZR/150 is behind only the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians. For those who prefer more traditional metrics, their .988 fielding percentage also ranks third, behind the Cardinals and Mariners. Most impressively of all, their 71 Defensive Runs Saved lead the second-place Dodgers by a full 12 runs.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Another Cashman Blunder

Night after night we watch this team struggle and the Starting pitchers not deliver, yet in St.Louis our Montgomery is doing great. We didn't get the guy we most needed [Castillo] and we keep hearing about Volpe being our Future....come on...who Cares about Volpe and 5 years from now....this team is very lucky the AL EAST stinks this year.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Which version of the Yankees is for real?

This team is so freakin’ good. As of writing this (5:00 p.m. on Saturday), the Yankees have a 71-42 record. They have a 10 game lead in the AL East and are just 1.5 games back of the best record in the entire American League. They have the fourth-best winning percentage in all of baseball, and if the season ended today they would have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Aaron Judge is on pace to challenge the all-time home run record, and Gerrit Cole is on pace to break the Yankees’ single-season strikeout total.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo

The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Jalen Beeks

The Yankees limp back to the Bronx a beaten and bedraggled bunch. After a disastrous road trip, they are now losers of 10 of their last 13. The offense is bordering on nonexistent while the bullpen (read: Clay Holmes) has blown their fair share of games. New York requires a reversal of these trends if they’re to have success in the three-game set against the Rays starting tonight. The two-time defending AL East champs have been derailed by injuries and have only been able to truly hang around in the Wild Card mix for most of 2022, but if they can find a way to sweep the scuffling Yankees, they would move to within eight games of first place for the first time since June 10th.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

