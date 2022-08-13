Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
TMZ.com
Johnny Damon Says Phillies Top Pick Justin Crawford Will Steal 500 Bases, Hit 200+ HRs
Make some room in Cooperstown for Justin Crawford in about two decades -- 'cause Johnny Damon says the Philadelphia Phillies' top draft pick is about to have a MONSTER MLB career!!. Damon -- who used to play against Justin's father, Carl Crawford, in The Show -- made the guarantee to...
Alex Rodriguez roasts Brian Cashman’s Yankees trade deadline blunders
The New York Yankees might’ve posted their sleepiest loss of the season on Sunday night at Fenway Park, getting blanked 3-0 by Michael Wacha, Ryan Brasier and Garrett Whitlock before packing up their bats — just kidding, they didn’t bring those. The worst part about the two-hour,...
4 Yankees trade targets if August waiver deadline still existed
The New York Yankees are still hobbling, dealing with injuries and regressions after the trade deadline, a week of wheeling and dealing that many believed would make the team better following a month-long storm. Turns out, Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Lou Trivino, Scott Effross and an injured Harrison Bader weren’t enough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5
Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back
Los Angeles Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, landed on the injured list last week due to his back injury once again flaring up. Manager Dave Roberts has seen signs that make him optimistic the long-time ace will be returning soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Dallas Cowboys Tonight
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were one of the most undisciplined teams in the NFL. Not much has changed since then. Laundry was all over the field during Saturday night's preseason bout between the Cowboys and Broncos. Dallas was penalized a whopping nine times for 65 yards in the first...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 3, Red Sox 2: Kiner-Falefa’s big day propels Bombers to much-needed win
Even if he ends up having a perfectly nice Yankees career, someone might ask you years from now, “Hey, remember that big game from Isiah Kiner-Falefa?” There’s a very good chance that they’ll mean this one. Kiner-Falefa ended up driving in all three of the Yankees...
Pinstripe Alley
Random Yankee Notes
Torres being miked up for Sunday night baseball is just plain crazy. Torres can’t focus enough on the game much less talk and field at the same time. How the Yankees allow that is beyond me. Wow what an abysmal road trip. I cannot recall such a waste of...
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
Breaking down Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s clutch play in Boston
No matter how you measure it, the New York Yankees have one of the best defenses in baseball this season. Their 14 Outs Above Average rank seventh in baseball, and their 4.6 UZR/150 is behind only the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians. For those who prefer more traditional metrics, their .988 fielding percentage also ranks third, behind the Cardinals and Mariners. Most impressively of all, their 71 Defensive Runs Saved lead the second-place Dodgers by a full 12 runs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Another Cashman Blunder
Night after night we watch this team struggle and the Starting pitchers not deliver, yet in St.Louis our Montgomery is doing great. We didn't get the guy we most needed [Castillo] and we keep hearing about Volpe being our Future....come on...who Cares about Volpe and 5 years from now....this team is very lucky the AL EAST stinks this year.
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
Which version of the Yankees is for real?
This team is so freakin’ good. As of writing this (5:00 p.m. on Saturday), the Yankees have a 71-42 record. They have a 10 game lead in the AL East and are just 1.5 games back of the best record in the entire American League. They have the fourth-best winning percentage in all of baseball, and if the season ended today they would have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Aaron Judge is on pace to challenge the all-time home run record, and Gerrit Cole is on pace to break the Yankees’ single-season strikeout total.
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Jalen Beeks
The Yankees limp back to the Bronx a beaten and bedraggled bunch. After a disastrous road trip, they are now losers of 10 of their last 13. The offense is bordering on nonexistent while the bullpen (read: Clay Holmes) has blown their fair share of games. New York requires a reversal of these trends if they’re to have success in the three-game set against the Rays starting tonight. The two-time defending AL East champs have been derailed by injuries and have only been able to truly hang around in the Wild Card mix for most of 2022, but if they can find a way to sweep the scuffling Yankees, they would move to within eight games of first place for the first time since June 10th.
Comments / 0