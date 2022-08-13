The Yankees limp back to the Bronx a beaten and bedraggled bunch. After a disastrous road trip, they are now losers of 10 of their last 13. The offense is bordering on nonexistent while the bullpen (read: Clay Holmes) has blown their fair share of games. New York requires a reversal of these trends if they’re to have success in the three-game set against the Rays starting tonight. The two-time defending AL East champs have been derailed by injuries and have only been able to truly hang around in the Wild Card mix for most of 2022, but if they can find a way to sweep the scuffling Yankees, they would move to within eight games of first place for the first time since June 10th.

