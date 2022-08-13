Read full article on original website
Jerry Macks
1d ago
I can tell you from my experience with burgers that Buffalo is actually better than beef for that particular sandwich and as far as I am concerned it enhances the flavor of the onions and garlic and cheese 10 times better than beef! But what does an old Okie know!
Reply
2
Related
SFGate
To keep salmon succulent in a skillet, baste then sauce
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For weeknight cooking, we love seared fish since it usually cooks in half the time as chicken or other proteins. But it’s a fine line between cooked and completely dried out. So for this recipe from our book...
12tomatoes.com
Easy Ground Beef Teriyaki Beef
When it comes to recreating some of your favorite take-out menu items, there are can be so many spices involved that it can sometimes seem daunting- like a “special” dinner that takes a lot of concentration. But, it doesn’t have to be this way. In fact, many of the seemingly-complicated dishes actually only rely of a few key ingredients. And, for this easy ground beef teriyaki those pre-made sauces at the grocery make it an even easier dish.
thepioneerwoman.com
Alabama White Sauce
Unlike other barbecue sauce recipes, you won't find anything red here! White BBQ sauce, also known as Alabama White sauce, is a regional recipe that many Southerners use to dip and dress up smoked chicken, pork, and other BBQ dishes. Try it with grilled chicken, grilled ribs, or even drizzle it on a spicy BBQ brisket. It's creamy and peppery, and it will change the way you think about BBQ sauce!
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon
Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New Jersey
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Arby's Menu Adds Two Seafood Items That You Really Want To Try—They're Only Available For A Limited Time!
If you’re looking to try some new fast food this summer, Arby’s is one place you can definitely check out. In case you didn’t know, the company just added two items on their menu–and it will be available for a limited time only. According to an...
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate
Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
12tomatoes.com
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets
Another local restaurant is closing.Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash. A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
The Kitchn
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16