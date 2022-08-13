ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now

It’s not easy living in the shadow of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and this is the exact situation Jordan Love has found himself in as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent for the Green Bay Packers. Love didn’t exactly do himself any favors with a rather disappointing performance in the […] The post Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
247Sports

Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut

Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson

The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top takeaways from Packers' 28-21 preseason loss to 49ers

The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. Matt LaFleur sat 33 players, including Aaron Rodgers and most defensive starters. Jordan Love threw three interceptions but also two long touchdowns, and although Amari Rodgers’ fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Packers a lead, the 49ers stormed back with a scoring drive to grab the win.
GREEN BAY, WI

