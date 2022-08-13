Read full article on original website
Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener?
The Green Bay Packers were unable to leave San Francisco with a win in the preseason opener of 2022, falling 28-21 to the 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. Here’s who improved their stock the most during the preseason opener against the 49ers:. OT Zach Tom: The...
Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now
It’s not easy living in the shadow of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and this is the exact situation Jordan Love has found himself in as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent for the Green Bay Packers. Love didn’t exactly do himself any favors with a rather disappointing performance in the […] The post Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
Shoulder injury for Packers S Dallin Leavitt could be serious
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed a shoulder injury for safety Dallin Leavitt and provided an ominous timeline for his return when asked before practice on Sunday. Per LaFleur, Leavitt is expected to be out “a while” after he left Friday’s preseason opener against the 49ers with a shoulder...
Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut
Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers
The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson
The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
PICK SIX: Frost, Harsin among coaches in precarious spot
Last season, 30 major college football programs made coaching changes, including some of the bluest bloods in the sport — Southern California, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and LSU among them — in what was a historic hiring cycle. All that movement portends a quieter carousel this season. Right?. Well,...
Top takeaways from Packers' 28-21 preseason loss to 49ers
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. Matt LaFleur sat 33 players, including Aaron Rodgers and most defensive starters. Jordan Love threw three interceptions but also two long touchdowns, and although Amari Rodgers’ fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Packers a lead, the 49ers stormed back with a scoring drive to grab the win.
