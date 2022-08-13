ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary On Tornado Cash Creator: 'It's Okay To Arrest That Guy'

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary believes that the arrest of Tornado Cash TORN/USD developer Alexey Pertsev was a “necessary sacrifice” for the development of the crypto industry. What Happened: In an interview with Crypto Banter on Aug 13, O’Leary commented on Pertsev’s arrest by Dutch authorities for...
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
kitco.com

Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits

(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
EWN

Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
EWN

Voyager Digital Promotion Leaves Mark Cuban Facing Legal Action

Mark Cuban has been sued for an alleged role in promoting Voyager Digital. The lawsuit alleges that Cuban made multiple statements that were proof of his role in promoting what the filing calls a Ponzi scheme. Voyager CEO and co-founder Stephen Ehrlich is also a defendant. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban...
EWN

Elon Musk Fires Back At Twitter with a Counter Lawsuit

Elon Musk has filed a countersuit against Twitter over the now uncertain $44 billion deal. The lawsuit was filed late Friday, July 29th, a few hours after a Judge set October 17th as the beginning of Twitter’s case against him. Tesla’s CEO and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, has counter-sued...
EWN

EWN

