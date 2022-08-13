Read full article on original website
Justin Sun Pledges 1 Million ETH To Hard Fork As Ethereum Miners Generate $11 Billion In 2022
Revenue from Ethereum mining has surpassed proceeds boasted by Bitcoin miners. Arcane research shows that ETH miners have generated around $11 billion in 2022 so far. Bitcoin miners have managed $10 billion as of press time. Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-work could ultimately eliminate the role of miners on the network....
Tornado Cash saga escalates as popular influencers get banned from the top DeFi protocols
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In the days following the announcement, enforcement actions around the globe began to ramp up. One of the...
Derivatives Protocol DyDX Blocks User Accounts Linked With Sanctioned Ethereum Mixer App Tornado Cash
DyDX has blocked user accounts linked with Tornado Cash. DyDX has joined a growing list of platforms who have been actively blocking user accounts of people who had earlier been in contact with sanctioned Tornado Cash app. In an updated blog post, derivatives protocol DyDX has confirmed that it has...
Kevin O'Leary On Tornado Cash Creator: 'It's Okay To Arrest That Guy'
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary believes that the arrest of Tornado Cash TORN/USD developer Alexey Pertsev was a “necessary sacrifice” for the development of the crypto industry. What Happened: In an interview with Crypto Banter on Aug 13, O’Leary commented on Pertsev’s arrest by Dutch authorities for...
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits
(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Classic Will Definitely Welcome PoW Fans, it is a Totally Fine Chain
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin has suggested that the Ethereum Classic community will definitely welcome proof-of-work fans after the Merge. He points out that Ethereum Classic is ‘totally fine chain.’. ETC’s price has benefited from the speculation that the Ethereum Classic network will absorb some of Ethereum’s ecosystem in terms...
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
DeFi protocols Aave, Uniswap, Balancer, ban users following OFAC sanctions on Tornado Cash
Several decentralized applications on the Ethereum network have implemented code changes to revoke access from “sanctioned” addresses. The currently identified protocols are Aave, Uniswap, Ren, Oasis, and balancer. Banteg from Yearn identified the GitHub repositories in question via a Tweet early Saturday morning. Sanctioning “screened” addresses.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
Voyager Digital Promotion Leaves Mark Cuban Facing Legal Action
Mark Cuban has been sued for an alleged role in promoting Voyager Digital. The lawsuit alleges that Cuban made multiple statements that were proof of his role in promoting what the filing calls a Ponzi scheme. Voyager CEO and co-founder Stephen Ehrlich is also a defendant. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban...
Bitcoin Falls Below $22,000 Ahead Of FOMC Meeting And Big Tech Earning Calls
Bitcoin slipped under $22,000 on Monday as the feds are scheduled to meet this week. A plethora of tokens slumped into red along with Bitcoin as the crypto market anticipates this week’s events. Analysts expect a 75 basis points hike at the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. This week also...
Miami City Partners With Time Magazine, MasterCard, and Salesforce to Launch 5000 Ethereum NFTs
Miami City Mayor has announced a new NFT venture in collaboration with Time magazine, MasterCard, and Salesforce. The city will be launching 5000 ethereum NFTs designed and created by 56 local artists. The venture is set to bolster local businesses and help them earn more revenue. Miami City mayor Francis...
Terra’s LUNA Crash Wiped Out $3 Billion From Hashed Portfolio: Bloomberg
Early LUNA investor Hashed lost $3 billion in the Terra collapse. The crypto venture capital company confirmed the news on Wednesday. CEO Simon Seojoon Kim told Bloomberg that the VC firm bought some 30 million LUNA tokens in Terra’s early days. The coins were worth over $3.6 billion after...
Voyager Digital Receives Court Approval To Return $270 Million Worth Of Funds To Its Customers
The US bankruptcy court has granted approval to Voyager Digital to pay back $270 million worth of funds to its customers, WSJ reports. The firm had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July which rendered the customers incapable of accessing their stored funds. Per a report published by Wall Street...
Elon Musk Fires Back At Twitter with a Counter Lawsuit
Elon Musk has filed a countersuit against Twitter over the now uncertain $44 billion deal. The lawsuit was filed late Friday, July 29th, a few hours after a Judge set October 17th as the beginning of Twitter’s case against him. Tesla’s CEO and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, has counter-sued...
Binance-WazirX Acquisition Was Never “Complete”: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO CZ has made a surprising Twitter announcement, stating that the WazirX-Binance transaction was never complete. CZ further added that Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity that operates WazirX. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has made surprising declarations regarding the Indian crypto exchange WazirX.
Bitcoin’s ‘Kimchi Premium’ Under Scrutiny by S. Korean Authorities in Connection With Illegal Remittances
South Korean authorities have launched a probe into the Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium.’. The investigations cite that the Kimchi Premium was used to make profits that were transferred abroad through illegal remittances. Authorities in South Korea have launched investigations into the famous Bitcoin ‘Kimchi’ premium. According to local...
