Everybody knew that the real Premier League season was about to start this Saturday for Newcastle after facing Nottingham Forest to kick the campaign off a week ago. Yes, Forest is now another PL rival, but it’s also a promoted side still struggling to find its footing and with a long road ahead. Brighton, not so much. Both Magpies and Seagulls arrived at this week’s matchday with three points and looking forward to adding three more tokens to their respective tallies with a clash at the Amex. Brighton, playing on home turf for the first time this year, came off defeating Machester United away and, although the Red Devis proved against Brentford (4-0 loss on MD2) that they’re far from a scary team, it was still United at Old Trafford.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO