Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table
It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Patrick Vieira tells his Crystal Palace players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' - rather than shy away from it - ahead of Monday's Premier clash with Liverpool at Anfield
Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira's fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace
Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
‘A fish rots from the head’ – United fans plan protests before Liverpool game
The 1958, a Manchester United fan group, will stage a fresh protest against the Glazers before Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford, with the Manchester United Supporters Trust separately branding the American family’s ownership as akin to a “fish that rots from the head”. After events organised...
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 2
Premier League predictions for gameweek two of the 2022/23 season, including Chelsea vs Tottenham and Brentford vs Manchester United.
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
Chelsea vs Tottenham predicted lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture
Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.The two London rivals got off to winning starts last weekend and will be hoping to keep it up with Champions League qualification the goal for both.LIVE! Follow all the action from a London derby between Chelsea and SpursThomas Tuchel's side were sluggish at times but were worthy of all three points against Everton, the win secured by Jorginho's penalty.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were one of the most impressive sides of all on the opening weekend, thrashing Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scoring four goals without either Harry Kane or...
Jurgen Klopp: Nunez knows he let his teammates down; Vieira proud of Palace
Jurgen Klopp isn’t panicking yet, but as Liverpool dropped points for the second straight game to start the Premier League season and injuries are threatening to derail the Reds from a title race in the opening month, it was clear that all is not well at Anfield right now.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card
Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Pope saves the day
Everybody knew that the real Premier League season was about to start this Saturday for Newcastle after facing Nottingham Forest to kick the campaign off a week ago. Yes, Forest is now another PL rival, but it’s also a promoted side still struggling to find its footing and with a long road ahead. Brighton, not so much. Both Magpies and Seagulls arrived at this week’s matchday with three points and looking forward to adding three more tokens to their respective tallies with a clash at the Amex. Brighton, playing on home turf for the first time this year, came off defeating Machester United away and, although the Red Devis proved against Brentford (4-0 loss on MD2) that they’re far from a scary team, it was still United at Old Trafford.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for August 14
Both teams come off an opening-weekend victory as Chelsea hosts Tottenham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. This London derby is an early battle of top-four teams from last season, but their victories couldn't have been more different. Chelsea, which finished third in the EPL table last season, struggled mightily to score last Saturday but beat Everton on the road 1-0. The lone goal came on a Jorginho penalty almost 10 minutes into first-half stoppage time. Tottenham, meanwhile, eased to a 4-1 victory at home Saturday against Southampton. Spurs, who leap-frogged Arsenal in the final week of last season to finish fourth, aim to end a five-game losing streak to the Blues.
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth: Pep Guardiola says players will learn to play with Erling Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players will learn how to play with Erling Haaland after the striker did not score in his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 13 August at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw
Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being...
Predicted Liverpool Squad For Opening Premier League Home Game Against Crystal Palace - Several Injuries For Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool host Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday evening, after a disappointing draw to Fulham on the opening weekend, Liverpool find themselves with yet even more injuries. We take a look at the potential squad available to Klopp on Monday.
Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a club statement read.No terms were disclosed by Forest, with a reported £20million fee having been agreed.Manager Steve Cooper has strengthened his squad with a significant number of signings during the summer transfer window.Forest have also been linked with Brighton forward Neal Maupay, who was left out of Saturday’s squad against Newcastle. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
