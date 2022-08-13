ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

CBS Sports

Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table

It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira tells his Crystal Palace players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' - rather than shy away from it - ahead of Monday's Premier clash with Liverpool at Anfield

Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira's fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace

Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham predicted lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.The two London rivals got off to winning starts last weekend and will be hoping to keep it up with Champions League qualification the goal for both.LIVE! Follow all the action from a London derby between Chelsea and SpursThomas Tuchel's side were sluggish at times but were worthy of all three points against Everton, the win secured by Jorginho's penalty.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were one of the most impressive sides of all on the opening weekend, thrashing Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scoring four goals without either Harry Kane or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Pope saves the day

Everybody knew that the real Premier League season was about to start this Saturday for Newcastle after facing Nottingham Forest to kick the campaign off a week ago. Yes, Forest is now another PL rival, but it’s also a promoted side still struggling to find its footing and with a long road ahead. Brighton, not so much. Both Magpies and Seagulls arrived at this week’s matchday with three points and looking forward to adding three more tokens to their respective tallies with a clash at the Amex. Brighton, playing on home turf for the first time this year, came off defeating Machester United away and, although the Red Devis proved against Brentford (4-0 loss on MD2) that they’re far from a scary team, it was still United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Tottenham prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for August 14

Both teams come off an opening-weekend victory as Chelsea hosts Tottenham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. This London derby is an early battle of top-four teams from last season, but their victories couldn't have been more different. Chelsea, which finished third in the EPL table last season, struggled mightily to score last Saturday but beat Everton on the road 1-0. The lone goal came on a Jorginho penalty almost 10 minutes into first-half stoppage time. Tottenham, meanwhile, eased to a 4-1 victory at home Saturday against Southampton. Spurs, who leap-frogged Arsenal in the final week of last season to finish fourth, aim to end a five-game losing streak to the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a club statement read.No terms were disclosed by Forest, with a reported £20million fee having been agreed.Manager Steve Cooper has strengthened his squad with a significant number of signings during the summer transfer window.Forest have also been linked with Brighton forward Neal Maupay, who was left out of Saturday’s squad against Newcastle. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
