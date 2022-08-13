Read full article on original website
enough y'all
2d ago
Make these homes for the homeless. Those not on Drugs just down on there luck. Those on drugs go into a drug hospital. Get better or stay there.
3
Roxi Kenney
2d ago
oh man I wish I had that money. I'd buy these in a heartbeat and move in. I could add to the property! build on to the houses. I really want to buy these.
2
I'm a Midwesterner who shopped at Food Lion for the first time, and the low sale prices made it worth the trip
Food Lion's selection wasn't as extensive as other Southern grocery chains, but an Insider reporter found the low sale prices made it worth the trip.
Kentucky Deer and Kitten Share a Tender Moment of Friendship [WATCH]
I remember growing up when I was around 10 years old, we had a young deer visit us every day. She would come into the front yard and just spend some quiet moments with my family. We would gently pet her. It was magical. Growing up in the country, things...
Grundy County Herald
Scenic Tennessee launches project to preserve Tennessee’s best views
Scenic Tennessee recently announced the launch of Tennessee Vistas (tnvistas.org), a crowd-sourced initiative to identify, map and help ensure the future of Tennessee’s most beloved and significant scenic views. Beginning with a pilot viewshed inventory in the Upper Cumberlands, individuals and organizations across the state will be encouraged to use their smartphones or computers to nominate the views they consider essential to the character, history, economy and/or quality of life in their region. The top-ranked views will become part of a “Tennessee Scenic Viewshed Register” that organizers hope will be widely used in areas from tourism and education to marketing and long-range planning.
10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
townandtourist.com
27 Best Romantic Getaways In Tennessee (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Tennessee is known for its rich history, stunning outdoor scenery, and live music scene. Whether you appreciate vintage elegance or modern luxury, Tennessee is most definitely the place to be. Tennessee is a fantastic place for a romantic getaway. There’s no need to choose between the serenity of a mountainside...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
rue-morgue.com
Piercing the Veil – The Read House Hotel
Hotels are the epitome of liminal spaces, if you think about it. Revolving doors, blurred faces, unique foot falls echoing along marbled corridors that hold stories all their own. Constellation points in time lived by countless souls with various destinations, all passing through these darkened walls. A sort of limbo in its own right, a hotel; serving as an in-between space, providing shelter during times of travel and transition, and sometimes, a longer stay.
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
1450wlaf.com
A cooler weekend night brings out a familiar creature
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A spider was just hanging out at its home on this cooler summer night grabbing a snack when one gets caught in the web. It won’t be long until we’ll see more of these guys as fall sets in. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/15/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON)
WATE
Tennessee veterinarian encourages farmers to use caution when purchasing cattle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee State veterinarian is advising cattle buyers on the best practices and legal requirements before purchasing animals from outside of the state. Animales from outside of Tennessee, by law, must have a current health certificate issues within 30 days of movement and official identification....
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 15th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Saturday, at around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside. At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by E.M.S. Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. "I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
20 Foods That Make Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois Residents Happy
Most of us love to eat. Food, and the art of preparing food, are something that we all have in common. Food is a central part of our social gatherings and brings us together around a table to share and communicate with family and friends. Food makes us all happy...
Squirrel hunting season in Georgia begins Monday
ATLANTA — Squirrel hunting season is right around the corner. The season begins on Monday and lasts through February 28, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. During the season, squirrel hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per...
Narcity
This Adults-Only Theme Park In Georgia Lets You Drive A Real Tank And Crush Cars
If you've ever wanted to live like you were in a video game, look no further. Right here in North Georgia you can live out this fantasy and drive actual tanks. Tank Town USA is an adult theme park located in Morganton, GA. There are many activities you can partake in that will bring your video games to life.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
