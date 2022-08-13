ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

CNBC

Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

CFTC charges Rathnakishore Giri with $12m Bitcoin ponzi scheme

“Identifying and policing fraud in these emerging markets may be difficult or delayed in light of the agency’s limited visibility in these markets”, said CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has charged Rathnakishore Giri and his Ohio-based companies NBD Eidetic Capital, LLC and SR Private...
OHIO STATE
coingeek.com

CFTC charges Ohio man who allegedly solicited $12M in BTC investment scam

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is going after an Ohio man who allegedly defrauded over 150 investors in a BTC investment scam. In a complaint filed in the Southern District of Ohio, the regulator accused Rathnakishore Giri of soliciting over $12 million from investors under the promise that he would invest their money in digital assets. He also solicited at least 10 BTC, which at the time were worth at least $240,000.
NEW ALBANY, OH
pymnts

Voyager Investors Sue Mark Cuban Over Alleged 'Ponzi Scheme' Promotion

Billionaire Mark Cuban is being sued over allegations that he misled investors to put money into now-bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, a class-action lawsuit filed in Miami states, calling the platform “a massive Ponzi scheme.”. “The Deceptive Voyager Platform is based upon false pretenses, false representations, and is specifically...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Portuguese banks ban digital currency exchanges—regulatory compliance is crucial

Late last week (August 4) news broke that several prominent Portuguese banks had shut the accounts of multiple digital currency exchanges. The Portuguese banks, including Santander, BCP, and several others, cited risk management as the reason for the termination of the accounts, although no specific information was given. The closures...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
INCOME TAX
International Business Times

Mark Cuban Slapped With Class-Action Lawsuit For Helping Promote Voyager Digital

Billionaire Mark Cuban has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit for allegedly luring consumers to invest in Voyager Digital, which the prosecution now calls a "Ponzi scheme." Cuban and his team Dallas Mavericks, along with Voyager Digital CEO Stephen Ehrlich, are named defendants in a class-action complaint filed by the...
LAW
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

AML and KYC: A catalyst for mainstream crypto adoption

For Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), the motivation to create a new payment ecosystem from scratch in 2009 stemmed from the economic chaos caused by the banking sector’s over-exuberant and risky lending practices mixed accompanied by the bursting of the housing bubbles in many countries at the time.
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Rally Slows After Bump Over Ethereum Upgrade; BitGo Eyes Legal Action Over Galaxy Digital Deal

Cryptocurrency values remained unchanged with the cooling of a rally in bitcoin and ether, Bloomberg wrote Monday (Aug. 15). Bitcoin was down less than 1% to around $24,250 at around noon in New York, after hitting $25,000 over the weekend for the first time since June. Ether was down around 1% to $1,919. Ether has led the crypto market on optimism over the coming Merge, a switch from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake model.
MARKETS

