Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla Chiu
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
financefeeds.com
CFTC charges Rathnakishore Giri with $12m Bitcoin ponzi scheme
“Identifying and policing fraud in these emerging markets may be difficult or delayed in light of the agency’s limited visibility in these markets”, said CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has charged Rathnakishore Giri and his Ohio-based companies NBD Eidetic Capital, LLC and SR Private...
coingeek.com
CFTC charges Ohio man who allegedly solicited $12M in BTC investment scam
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is going after an Ohio man who allegedly defrauded over 150 investors in a BTC investment scam. In a complaint filed in the Southern District of Ohio, the regulator accused Rathnakishore Giri of soliciting over $12 million from investors under the promise that he would invest their money in digital assets. He also solicited at least 10 BTC, which at the time were worth at least $240,000.
Voyager Investors Sue Mark Cuban Over Alleged 'Ponzi Scheme' Promotion
Billionaire Mark Cuban is being sued over allegations that he misled investors to put money into now-bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, a class-action lawsuit filed in Miami states, calling the platform “a massive Ponzi scheme.”. “The Deceptive Voyager Platform is based upon false pretenses, false representations, and is specifically...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coingeek.com
Portuguese banks ban digital currency exchanges—regulatory compliance is crucial
Late last week (August 4) news broke that several prominent Portuguese banks had shut the accounts of multiple digital currency exchanges. The Portuguese banks, including Santander, BCP, and several others, cited risk management as the reason for the termination of the accounts, although no specific information was given. The closures...
kitco.com
The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
International Business Times
Mark Cuban Slapped With Class-Action Lawsuit For Helping Promote Voyager Digital
Billionaire Mark Cuban has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit for allegedly luring consumers to invest in Voyager Digital, which the prosecution now calls a "Ponzi scheme." Cuban and his team Dallas Mavericks, along with Voyager Digital CEO Stephen Ehrlich, are named defendants in a class-action complaint filed by the...
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
coingeek.com
CoinFLEX files for restructuring after Roger Ver allegedly fails to pay margin call
Digital currency exchange CoinFLEX hit the headlines in June after it paused withdrawals amidst a wave of liquidations and bankruptcies that shook the industry to its core. The exchange claimed that BCH leader Roger Ver had failed to make a margin call on a $47 million loan, meaning it was unable to honor withdrawals.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
CoinTelegraph
AML and KYC: A catalyst for mainstream crypto adoption
For Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), the motivation to create a new payment ecosystem from scratch in 2009 stemmed from the economic chaos caused by the banking sector’s over-exuberant and risky lending practices mixed accompanied by the bursting of the housing bubbles in many countries at the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coingeek.com
IRS court filings pursue SFOX to turn in user details for tax auditing
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) seeks to go after customers of digital assets prime dealer SFOX Inc. The U.S. taxation agency has submitted court filings in New York and Los Angeles for federal judges to let it serve summonses to the exchange to compel them to turn in user details for tax auditing.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Rally Slows After Bump Over Ethereum Upgrade; BitGo Eyes Legal Action Over Galaxy Digital Deal
Cryptocurrency values remained unchanged with the cooling of a rally in bitcoin and ether, Bloomberg wrote Monday (Aug. 15). Bitcoin was down less than 1% to around $24,250 at around noon in New York, after hitting $25,000 over the weekend for the first time since June. Ether was down around 1% to $1,919. Ether has led the crypto market on optimism over the coming Merge, a switch from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake model.
CEO Jeremy Allaire believes Circle’s big moment has come as he prepares for long-delayed public listing
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire told Fortune he is optimistic about the future of crypto and stablecoins. Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of stablecoin giant Circle, has been preparing for this moment in crypto regulation for nearly a decade. While federal regulators left the nascent sector largely to its own devices for...
Comments / 1