Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub

Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
1 interesting NBA Christmas Day matchup leaking early?

Adam Silver may have a trick up his sleeve for Christmas Day this year. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Friday that the first draft of next season’s NBA schedule has the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Mavericks in Dallas on Christmas. Stein says changes are still possible before the official schedule release next week but adds that Christmas games usually hold.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
