Fairview, NJ

shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
US News and World Report

Federal Agents Raid Miami-Area Pharmacy as Part of Opioid Prescription Crackdown

MIRAMAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal law enforcement agents raided a Miami-area pharmacy on Tuesday after investigators uncovered evidence the establishment might be operating the largest opioid pill mill in Florida, according to a source familiar with the investigation. A videographer and a Reuters photographer on Tuesday witnessed more than a dozen federal...
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
US News and World Report

To Rescue 10 Trapped Miners, Mexico Turns to German, U.S. Companies

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately...
US News and World Report

Bed Bugs, Late Rent and No Food: Group Resettling Afghans Faces Scrutiny

Mohammad’s journey from Afghanistan to a home in the U.S. played out in three stages. The first occurred following the fall of Kabul a year ago, after which the husband and father who worked with the U.S. government for 14 years spent a month shuttling his family from safe house to safe house, trying to outrun the Taliban.
US News and World Report

Eleven Convicted of Gang-Rape in 2002 Hindu-Muslim Riots Go Free

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's husband, lawyers and politicians. The men were convicted in early 2008 and released...
US News and World Report

U.S. Prosecutors Subpoena Files Given to Capitol Attack Committee -NYT

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors examining the role of former President Donald Trump and allies in events ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have subpoenaed National Archives documents provided to a House of Representatives committee, the New York Times reported. The subpoena was issued in May,...
NewsBreak
US News and World Report

Liz Cheney Accuses Trump of 'Insidious Lie' About FBI Search of His Home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Liz Cheney broadened her attack on Donald Trump after losing her Tuesday night primary, saying the former president was spreading an "insidious lie" in alleging that the FBI agents who searched his Florida home were politically motivated. Federal agents seized boxes of documents, some top secret,...
US News and World Report

Longtime Trump Executive Weisselberg to Plead Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A longtime senior executive at Donald Trump's family business arrived on Thursday at New York state court in Manhattan, where he is expected to plead guilty to conspiring with the company in a 15-year tax fraud. Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer at the Trump Organization,...
US News and World Report

Zijin Colombia Mine Search Uncovers No Bodies, Local Officials

BOGOTA (Reuters) - No bodies belonging to informal miners who were reportedly trapped in a tunnel on Zijin Mining's Colombia concession have been handed over to a rescue team, the government of Antioquia province said on Wednesday. Road blocks were set up by the community around the mine in Buritica...
