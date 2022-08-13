ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Moment Salman Rushdie's attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author

Audience members tackle a knifeman moments after he stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage in New York, new footage has shown.In the clip, filmed on August 12, the audience at the Chautauqua Institution can be heard screaming as dozens apprehend the attacker - identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of New Jersey.Several witnesses rush on stage and appear to pull the attacker off The Satanic Verses author before tackling him to the ground while others quickly surround Mr Rushdie and begin providing him with medical attention. Stephen Davies captured the clip during the CHQ 2022 event where Mr Salman suffered stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkWho is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?Salman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi Matar
CBS LA

Authorities arrest 18-year-old connected to murder of Monterey Park police officer

The Downey Police Department arrested another suspect it believes is connected to the shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer Gardiel Solorio.The shooting occurred at a parking lot located inside the Downey Landing, which is located on the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard.Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro was arrested Friday and booked for murder. It's unclear at this moment what kind of role Magallanes played in the shooting death of Solorio, who had just began working for Monterey Park PD. Twenty-year-old Carlos Delcid is accused of shooting and killing Solorio following a botched bank robbery. Delcid shot Solorio while the latter was sitting in his car. He is expected back in Court on Sept. 8 to face chargers of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.  Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested by authorities for being the suspect's getaway driver.
US News and World Report

Cops: Suspects in Attack on Elderly Woman Are Ages 11 to 18

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three children ages 11, 13, and 14 and an 18-year-old beat and robbed a 70-year-old Asian woman last month inside her San Francisco apartment building and two of them have been arrested, police said Monday. The woman was outside her Chinatown building when the suspects...
The Week

Author Salman Rushdie suffers 'apparent stab wound to the neck' in onstage attack

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday just before a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, multiple outlets have reported. An eye-witness account from a reporter with The Associated Press details a man storming the stage before "punching or stabbing" the author — whose controversial writing has notably led to death threats in the past — as he was being introduced. Rushdie, 75, was then "pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained," AP writes.
Salman Rushdie
Jason Schmidt
CBS Chicago

Man charged with groping women while riding motorized skateboard

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is accused of groping women on a motorized skateboard in Chicago's Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. He was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. Poliuce say he was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheeled skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.In court Sunday, Manuel-Reyes' bond was set at $40,000, and a judge ordered he be put on electronic monitoring if he posts bond. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday. 
US News and World Report

Car Hits Crowd Outside Pennsylvania Bar, Killing 1 and Injuring 17

(Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media. A 24-year-old man was charged...
