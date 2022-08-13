Read full article on original website
Salman Rushdie Survives Onstage Stabbing Attack While Lecturing in New York
Salman Rushdie was attacked while lecturing Friday in New York, where he was stabbed in the neck by a man who rushed the stage. Rushdie, 75, was airlifted from Western New York’s Chautauqua Institution, where he had been due to speak. Police detained a suspect named Hadi Matar, 24,...
Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author
Audience members tackle a knifeman moments after he stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage in New York, new footage has shown.In the clip, filmed on August 12, the audience at the Chautauqua Institution can be heard screaming as dozens apprehend the attacker - identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of New Jersey.Several witnesses rush on stage and appear to pull the attacker off The Satanic Verses author before tackling him to the ground while others quickly surround Mr Rushdie and begin providing him with medical attention. Stephen Davies captured the clip during the CHQ 2022 event where Mr Salman suffered stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkWho is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?Salman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi Matar
Author Salman Rushdie suffers 'apparent stab wound to the neck' in onstage attack
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday just before a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, multiple outlets have reported. An eye-witness account from a reporter with The Associated Press details a man storming the stage before "punching or stabbing" the author — whose controversial writing has notably led to death threats in the past — as he was being introduced. Rushdie, 75, was then "pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained," AP writes.
Suspect In Rushdie Stabbing Pleads Not Guilty As Author Remains Hospitalized
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime, as the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remained hospitalized with serious injuries.
Prosecutors say attack on author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed roughly 10 times, was premeditated. The suspect has pled not guilty to charges, including attempted murder.
"The Satanic Verses" writer Rushdie was stabbed roughly 10 times in what prosecutors are calling a premeditated attack on the controversial author.
Suspect's Father Refuses to Speak About Rushdie Attack - Lebanon Town Mayor
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The father of a man charged with attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie has locked himself in at his home in southern Lebanon and is refusing to speak to anyone, town mayor Ali Tehfe said on Sunday. The suspect in Friday's attack in New York state has...
Writer Salman Rushdie Remains Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Being Stabbed
Author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after being stabbed onstage at a speaking event Friday morning, his agent told the New York Times. Andrew Wylie, Rushdie’s agent, told the newspaper that Rushdie’s condition is “not good,” adding, “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."
