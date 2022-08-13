“Sheer class & humility”: Twitter hails Carson Wentz as he keeps his cool after being asked extremely provocative questions

Justin Herbert has turned out to be the long-time answer under center for the Los Angeles Chargers. But despite getting it right by selecting Herbert sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft (just after the Miami Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall), the Chargers have yet to make the NFL Playoffs in the two years […] The post Justin Herbert’s staggering Drew Brees similarity that should alarm Chargers brass appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO