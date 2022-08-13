“Sheer class & humility”: Twitter hails Carson Wentz as he keeps his cool after being asked extremely provocative questions

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh Jurberg
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
What to make of Carson Wentz-Jason Wright controversy with local reporter
A Thursday interview between a local Washington Commanders beat reporter and quarterback Carson Wentz became a full-blown controversy Friday morning. The unfortunate episode should go away quickly, but it could linger for another day or two. A quarterback controversy is nothing new to Washington fans, but this time it is...
FOX Sports
Have Cowboys given Dak Prescott enough weapons?
Like every NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys have their collective lives built around one paramount goal: a Super Bowl victory. But for America's Team, the stakes are just a bit different. No squad owns the league's spotlight quite like the boys in blue, and though they haven't been to a Super Bowl in more than two decades, it's always a colossal letdown when the squad fails to live up to expectations.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback
The NFL world is praying for the family of a legendary Chiefs quarterback on Sunday morning. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has reportedly entered hospice care at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Dawson and his friends and family members. Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback...
Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'
Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
Eagles' center Jason Kelce lands at No. 71 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Jason Kelce is a future Hall of Famer, so it should be expected that Philadelphia’s legendary center has the respect of his peers. Following Darius Slay, who landed at No. 77 on the list, the Eagles’ star center made the list again, coming in at No. 71. The...
Justin Herbert’s staggering Drew Brees similarity that should alarm Chargers brass
Justin Herbert has turned out to be the long-time answer under center for the Los Angeles Chargers. But despite getting it right by selecting Herbert sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft (just after the Miami Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall), the Chargers have yet to make the NFL Playoffs in the two years […] The post Justin Herbert’s staggering Drew Brees similarity that should alarm Chargers brass appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Burrow among QBs with new chips on their shoulders
While every other quarterback in the league wished they were in the same position as Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo during January's closing weekend as the NFC and AFC championship games approached, there is probably far less envy in the weeks leading up to this new season.
NFL・
Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett to call Notre Dame games
NBC has filled its empty broadcast booth for Notre Dame telecasts with Jac Collinsworth and former NFL head coach Jason
The announcers replacing Mike Tirico, Drew Brees for Notre Dame football on NBC
With Mike Tirico joining Cris Collinsworth for a full season of Sunday Night Football and Drew Brees parting ways with NBC after just one year, the network needed a new duo for Notre Dame football games. The replacements for Tirico and Brees have been found, with Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett getting the call on […] The post The announcers replacing Mike Tirico, Drew Brees for Notre Dame football on NBC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
