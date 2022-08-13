Read full article on original website
Polygon
Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update is almost here
After a summer filled with delays and controversial leaks, we finally have a confirmed date for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update. The 3.0 update, which will introduce a new region to explore and new elemental power to the game, will be released on Aug. 24, developer Hoyoverse says. A jam-packed stream on Saturday revealed a new story trailer and confirmed the first Sumeru three characters being featured on Wish banners: Collei, Tighnari, and Dori.
IGN
Genshin Impact Gets Anime-Style Trailer Featuring Sumeru Characters
HoYoverse has released a brand new trailer featuring characters from Sumeru. The promotional video is in a beautiful anime style starring characters from the Dendro region that have been officially revealed already – Tighnari, Collei, Al-Haitham, Dori, Cyno, Dehya, Nilou, and Nahida. These characters were revealed in a previous...
hypebeast.com
‘Yakuza’ Franchise, ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands' and More Are Coming to PlayStation Plus
Sony PlayStation Plus members will be receiving a handful of new titles to play on the console beginning tomorrow, August 16. The paid service, which functions similar to the Xbox Game Pass, offers a varied lineup of different online and multiplayer games, introducing new additions to its catalog each month.
Gamespot
Tempest Rising Channels The Feel Of 1990s RTS Classics
Developer and publisher 3D Realms is looking to bring back a classic 1990s-style real-time strategy experience with Tempest Rising, an RTS that has you fighting over resources in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game with a new trailer during its 2022 games showcase, which shows how Tempest Rising is combining old-school inspirations with modern graphics and a more cinematic presentation.
Gamespot
New South Park Game Coming, Teased With Poop
THQ Nordic rounded out its showcase on August 12 by ever so slightly teasing a new South Park game in the works. The tease consisted of the South Park Digital Studios logo and a sound byte of fan-favorite character Randy Marsh during a particularly… high-pressure moment, before saying "It's coming." Let's just say that it's a safe bet this new game will have a sufficient amount of toilet humor for returning South Park fans.
IGN
XIII - Gameplay Trailer
Check out gameplay in this trailer for the new version of XIII, featuring a new art direction, various technical improvements like 60fps, and more. XIII will be available on September 13, 2022.
Digital Trends
The DioField Chronicle was inspired by League of Legends, not Final Fantasy Tactics
The DioField Chronicle, a new IP developed by Lancarse and published by Square Enix, is the latest in a growing trend of tactical RPG games. While plenty of those kinds of games have come out this year already (including Triangle Strategy, Relayer, and Digimon Survive). The DioField Chronicle intends to put its own spin on the genre and stand out in a crowded field.
Cursed to Golf Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Story, and Details
Check out all the information you need to know about Cursed to Golf including details, trailer, release date, gameplay, and story here. Cursed to Golf is coming out on August 18, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Turns out RPG stories revolving...
Richard Garriott's NFT MMO entreats you to 'buy land in the realm of Lord British'
An offer I simply must refuse.
Tower of Fantasy Guides: All Banges Travel Logs: Scenic Points Locations
Tower of Fantasy, the open-world MMORPG has finally launched, and part of its exploration mechanics are the Scenic Points. These are specific spots in each region that showcase the landmarks in that region, and rewards you handsomely for the meager task of simply going to the spot and clicking a button. Each will reward you […] The post Tower of Fantasy Guides: All Banges Travel Logs: Scenic Points Locations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Leak Reveals Next Wave of New Pokemon, Brand New Map
Some big changes could be coming soon to Pokemon Unite, along with a wave of three new Pokemon. Prolific Pokemon Unite dataminer ElChicoEevee revealed in now-deleted tweets that a new wave of Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite in September will include Scizor, Mew, and Dodrio. Mew will apparently have the moves Surf and Transform, but no other details were provided about what sort of abilities they'll have in battle. While neither Mew nor Scizor are unexpected choices, Dodrio is not a Pokemon that we expected to see as a playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite and could be an interesting addition given its penchant for speed.
happygamer.com
A Huge Star Fox Mod Including New Stages, Aircraft, Weaponry, And Multiplayer
A group of modders led by a certain KandoWontu has added several more stages, more ships, a few extra weaponry, and even online to Star Fox. This follows a significant leak that exposed the source code for several other Nintendo video games, as well as this cult classic, back in July of 2020.
Devoid of Hope: Chapter One Fearsome Foes Adventure Path brings sci-fi & horror to 5e
Enjoy a totally new science-fiction horror adventure for 5th edition, the Devoid of Hope: Chapter One Fearsome Foes Adventure Path. Inspired by Alien, The Thing, and Dead Space, it also provides the adventure and wonder you love in tabletop gaming. This combat-centric dungeon crawl through the U.E. Prospero, a ship lost in both space and time. It sees you clearing out a mysterious disease that has infested this vessel and uncovering how the disease came aboard in the first place. Overall, you’ll meet 10 brand new monsters and get 10 new magical items. Not only that, but there’s new feats as well as completely drawn out maps for encounters. With easy-to-follow descriptions of rooms throughout the ships, this adventure path includes detailed maps of the rooms. And it also has stats for everything encountered. Bring to life interesting and exciting NPCs, and guide—or mislead—your players along the way.
Alone in the Dark is coming back with a 'completely original story' from the writer of SOMA
THQ Nordic announced the reboot of the classic survival horror game during today's online showcase. Alone in the Dark (opens in new tab) is officially coming back. Revealed today at THQ Nordic's digital showcase, the new game will be a "reimagination" of the 1990s survival horror trilogy featuring the characters, locations, and themes of the cult-classicsin "a completely original story."
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Contain Missing Parts Discover By The Player
With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the series entered a new era of potential. Open-world games are still affected by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild today. Players are offered a broad selection of items to scavenge, explore areas, and discover shrines.
Tempest Rising is basically a new Command & Conquer
GDI, Nod, and Tiberium are all accounted for
A new Lord of the Rings game is in development from the studio that helped build Middle-Earth
Weta Workshop created models for Rivendell, Sauron's Tower, and much more
Gothic 1 Remake revealed by THQ Nordic
The Gothic 1 Remake that has been in the works since at least 2020 has finally been officially revealed by THQ Nordic. The reveal came as part of THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase last Saturday. Unfortunately, the Gothic Remake doesn’t have a release date yet, but a playable demo is available on Steam for anyone who […] The post Gothic 1 Remake revealed by THQ Nordic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
