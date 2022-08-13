ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Lewin Diaz not in Marlins' Saturday afternoon lineup for Game 1

Miami Marlins infielder Lewin Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Diaz is being replaced at first base by Garrett Cooper versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. In 62 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .161 batting average with...
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 284 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .212 batting average with a .557 OPS,...
Groin strain lands Mets' Luis Guillorme on injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list Monday when an MRI revealed a moderate left groin strain. Guillorme was hurt while scoring from second base in the fourth inning of Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Eduardo Escobar started at third base Monday against the Atlanta Braves despite having tightness in his left oblique.
