Why Braves fans should be cautious when it comes to Mike Soroka
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the fact that Mike Soroka is finally getting a rehab start at with the Braves High-A affiliate in Rome on Tuesday after working his way back from two Achilles injuries over the past couple of years.
Chipper Jones gives his thoughts on the “best team in baseball”
Chipper joined Steak and Sandra on The Steakhouse Friday morning to give his opinion on the team that he thinks is head and shoulders above all the other teams in the league and you could just hear the gasps of Braves nation
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Carlos Carrasco goes to the mound for the Mets, while Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves. Carlos Carrasco had a 4.85 ERA for the season at...
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
numberfire.com
Lewin Diaz not in Marlins' Saturday afternoon lineup for Game 1
Miami Marlins infielder Lewin Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Diaz is being replaced at first base by Garrett Cooper versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. In 62 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .161 batting average with...
Braves: Max Fried gives frightening description of concussion-like symptoms
Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried was placed on the injured list with a concussion this week. His description of the events is scary to hear. “I would say it’s unknown territory, right?” Fried said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t have anything from prior experience…I don’t know how I’m supposed to feel.”
FOX Sports
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 284 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .212 batting average with a .557 OPS,...
Braves open series vs. Mets, look to narrow gap in NL East
The Atlanta Braves must do better this time around against the New York Mets or risk losing any legitimate chance
FOX Sports
Groin strain lands Mets' Luis Guillorme on injured list
ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list Monday when an MRI revealed a moderate left groin strain. Guillorme was hurt while scoring from second base in the fourth inning of Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Eduardo Escobar started at third base Monday against the Atlanta Braves despite having tightness in his left oblique.
MLB・
Braves score three in ninth to complete sweep of Marlins
Michael Harris II homered and Vaughn Grissom scored from second on an infield single as the Atlanta Braves scored all
PICK SIX: Frost, Harsin among coaches in precarious spot
Last season, 30 major college football programs made coaching changes, including some of the bluest bloods in the sport — Southern California, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and LSU among them — in what was a historic hiring cycle. All that movement portends a quieter carousel this season. Right?. Well,...
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
Did the Atlanta Falcons make a mistake passing on Malik Willis?
The Atlanta Falcons had their pick of quarterbacks when it came to the 2021 draft class. Atlanta had a chance to draft every quarterback in the class with most staying on the board for the Falcons to pass on at least twice. This includes former Liberty quarterback and current Titans backup Malik Willis.
