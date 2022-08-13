Yes, he knew what he was getting. A woman who needs to be center of attention and a control freak. She rushed him into a Vegas wedding and now wants a huge party. Marriage won’t last.
This ain’t his first rodeo! He knew what he was getting into so please! Jennifer is rubbing this in all her execs faces right now and the she’s loving it! They deserve each other!!!
They just seem not very genuine, just to pass time as it suits them, and to get their agendas met, then when it doesn't suit... it's onto the "Next." Just like Hollywood machine types...very self absorbed & indulgent...look at me, me, me, not thinking of others, just how it can make their lives better and make $$$. Don't care about the people that actually pay for their luxurious lives...Everything they do is about promoting their careers, and they'll USE and get USED, & move on to the next USERSHIP... then wonder why they have all these strange celebrity problems & issues.
Comments / 11