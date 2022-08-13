ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 11

Judy Ditton
2d ago

Yes, he knew what he was getting. A woman who needs to be center of attention and a control freak. She rushed him into a Vegas wedding and now wants a huge party. Marriage won’t last.

Reply
6
Miss G
2d ago

This ain’t his first rodeo! He knew what he was getting into so please! Jennifer is rubbing this in all her execs faces right now and the she’s loving it! They deserve each other!!!

Reply
4
Mahasoamc
1d ago

They just seem not very genuine, just to pass time as it suits them, and to get their agendas met, then when it doesn't suit... it's onto the "Next." Just like Hollywood machine types...very self absorbed & indulgent...look at me, me, me, not thinking of others, just how it can make their lives better and make $$$. Don't care about the people that actually pay for their luxurious lives...Everything they do is about promoting their careers, and they'll USE and get USED, & move on to the next USERSHIP... then wonder why they have all these strange celebrity problems & issues.

Reply
2
Related
StyleCaster

Jen Garner Shared a Cryptic Post About ‘Worries’ After Reports Her Daughter Skipped Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’

Click here to read the full article. No worries? Fans think Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon and wedding were revealed in a cryptic Instagram post. J-Lo and Ben—who dated from 2002 to 2004 before reuniting in 2021—married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16, 2022. After their wedding, Ben and J-Lo were photographed on their honeymoon in Paris, France, along with their kids: Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, (whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) and 14-year-old twins Max and Emme (whom J-Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.) Ben also shares...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
In Style

Prince Harry Reportedly Told Prince William That "Kate Could Be Friendlier to Meghan"

The royal family is bracing itself for a slew of attention (even more than on any given day, it seems) with the publication of a new tell-all that purports to give readers a look inside the relationship between the big four. Obviously, the main players these days when it comes to the British Monarchy are Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and the Sussexes: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors claims that at one time, Harry actually approached his brother and told him that he could be nicer to Meghan — and that all he really wanted was for her to be as "appreciated" as their late mother, Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
marthastewart.com

A Witness Overheard Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Wedding Vows: "They Cried to Each Other"

While it's been mere days since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, their road to the altar has been decades in the making. And now, we have new insight into their intimate ceremony—and their sweet bond. Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City, the location of the newlyweds' nuptials, shared that the whole event was "so exciting" to witness. "I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Honeymoon#Seine
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos

Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy