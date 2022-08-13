Read full article on original website
thecitymenus.com
Get Rid of Stress: Holistic Healing Arrives in Downtown Newnan
Advanced Health and Wellness is bringing you holistic healing modalities to optimize your life, vitality and wellbeing with their newly opened center in downtown Newnan! Dr. Jason Bailey, DC’s practice, formerly Advanced Chiropractic, has grown far beyond that of a standard chiropractor, with a wellness center and a new name, whose mission is to educate and empower you to Advance Your Health so you can Live Your Dream!
CBS 46
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to give away thousands of new shoes to local students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of metro Atlanta students will soon have new shoes for school and it’s all free, thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s shoe distribution giveaway. Friday night, volunteers prepared over 5,000 shoes to be picked out by students during their event Saturday. The...
Angelina Jolie drops off daughter Zahara for freshman year at Spelman College
ATLANTA — Classes will start back up at Spelman College this week as the historically Black college welcomes at least 545 students in the freshman class. One of the freshman is Zahara Jolie-Pitts, the daughter of Angelina Jolie. Over the weekend, the Academy Award winner joined hundreds of parents dropping their daughters off for the first time.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Meet Jetson, the curious kitty who likes to explore. He loves to play and take naps. If you want more information, you can reach out to the Humane Society of Cobb County at (770) 428-5678.
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
Fulton County parents scrambling for after-school care for children
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A shortage in after-school care spots is sending some Fulton County scrambling to find alternate care. Twin 8-year-old brothers Justin and Matthew Kesselman, like most kids their age, can be a handful at times, but recently it’s been no fault of their own. [DOWNLOAD:...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC
JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grace Landers Powers
Grace Landers Powers, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born in Sargent, GA on June 20, 1932, to the late James Washington Landers and Ruth Mae Robinson Landers. Along with her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Powers and her...
Newnan Times-Herald
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
WJCL
Investigators in Georgia search for 16-year-old girl not seen in months
After months of searching, authorities in Georgia appear no closer to finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14 in Carrollton near Whooping Creek Church Road. Kaylee is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds with brown...
Former Aunt Fanny Cabin restaurant demolished in Cobb County
SMYRNA, Ga. — Crews officially demolished a well-known restaurant that served Southern staples and lured celebrities but also used racist imagery to evoke the pre-Civil War South. The city of Smyrna confirmed the demolition of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin on Friday after months of debate on what to do with...
How this adorable pup went from the Fulton County animal shelter to movie star
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Coco used to call Fulton County Animal Services her home. Now, the adorable pup is starring on the big screen!. "Fulton County Animal Services was thrilled to find out that one of our former residents has hit the big time," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.
thecitymenus.com
Chef Rose is Bringing Fine Cuisine into Carrollton Homes
Looking for a fine dining experience but don’t want to drive 50 miles? Carrollton has its own personal chef, willing to whip up meals right in your kitchen. Chef Rose who has been in the heart of the cooking business for over 10 years is offering menu packages from date night dinners, meal preparation, and cooking lessons, to even baby food preparation. She says, “I really want to reach anybody and everybody that feels like they would need the service… so new moms, couples wanting a date” and people looking to improve their cooking skills.
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction from new management
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
thecitymenus.com
Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation
Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
