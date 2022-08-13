Looking for a fine dining experience but don’t want to drive 50 miles? Carrollton has its own personal chef, willing to whip up meals right in your kitchen. Chef Rose who has been in the heart of the cooking business for over 10 years is offering menu packages from date night dinners, meal preparation, and cooking lessons, to even baby food preparation. She says, “I really want to reach anybody and everybody that feels like they would need the service… so new moms, couples wanting a date” and people looking to improve their cooking skills.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO