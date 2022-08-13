ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Get Rid of Stress: Holistic Healing Arrives in Downtown Newnan

Advanced Health and Wellness is bringing you holistic healing modalities to optimize your life, vitality and wellbeing with their newly opened center in downtown Newnan! Dr. Jason Bailey, DC’s practice, formerly Advanced Chiropractic, has grown far beyond that of a standard chiropractor, with a wellness center and a new name, whose mission is to educate and empower you to Advance Your Health so you can Live Your Dream!
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC

JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
CBS 46

Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
Newnan Times-Herald

Grace Landers Powers

Grace Landers Powers, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born in Sargent, GA on June 20, 1932, to the late James Washington Landers and Ruth Mae Robinson Landers. Along with her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Powers and her...
Newnan Times-Herald

Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
scoopotp.com

There is no place like Restaurant Holmes

My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
WJCL

Investigators in Georgia search for 16-year-old girl not seen in months

After months of searching, authorities in Georgia appear no closer to finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14 in Carrollton near Whooping Creek Church Road. Kaylee is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds with brown...
thecitymenus.com

Chef Rose is Bringing Fine Cuisine into Carrollton Homes

Looking for a fine dining experience but don’t want to drive 50 miles? Carrollton has its own personal chef, willing to whip up meals right in your kitchen. Chef Rose who has been in the heart of the cooking business for over 10 years is offering menu packages from date night dinners, meal preparation, and cooking lessons, to even baby food preparation. She says, “I really want to reach anybody and everybody that feels like they would need the service… so new moms, couples wanting a date” and people looking to improve their cooking skills.
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction from new management

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
thecitymenus.com

Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation

Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
WEST POINT, GA

