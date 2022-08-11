Read full article on original website
Coronavirus update: COVID-19 may be at a crossroads
COVID-19 tally as compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (Previous numbers in parentheses.). Total U.S. confirmed cases: 92,562,436 (91,993,384) Total U.S....
Only one plane was allowed to take off after all others grounded on 9/11
After two planes flew into New York's World Trade Centre on 9/11, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights except one, which managed to save a man's life. The first plane struck the skyscraper shortly before 9am on 11 September 2001, followed by the second little more than 15...
Nature.com
Neurofibromatosis type 2 with mild Pierre-Robin sequence showing a heterozygous chromosome 22q12 microdeletion encompassing NF2 and MN1
Pierre-Robin sequence (PRS) is a rare, congenital defect presenting with micrognathia, glossoptosis, and airway obstruction with variable inclusion of a cleft palate. Overlapping PRS with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a syndrome caused by a chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including NF2. We describe a patient with severe early-onset NF2 overlapping with PRS that showed micrognathia, glossoptosis, and a mild form of cleft palate. We detected a de novo chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including MN1 and NF2 in the patient. Previous cases of overlapping PRS and NF2 caused by the chromosome 22q12 microdeletions showed severe NF2 phenotypes with variable severity of cleft palate and microdeletions of varying sizes. Genotype-phenotype correlations and comparison of the size and breakpoint of microdeletions suggest that some modifier genes distal to MN1 and NF2 might be linked to the cleft palate severity.
Nature.com
Fitness tracking reveals task-specific associations between memory, mental health, and physical activity
Physical activity can benefit both physical and mental well-being. Different forms of exercise (e.g., aerobic versus anaerobic; running versus walking, swimming, or yoga; high-intensity interval training versus endurance workouts; etc.) impact physical fitness in different ways. For example, running may substantially impact leg and heart strength but only moderately impact arm strength. We hypothesized that the mental benefits of physical activity might be similarly differentiated. We focused specifically on how different intensities of physical activity might relate to different aspects of memory and mental health. To test our hypothesis, we collected (in aggregate) roughly a century's worth of fitness data. We then asked participants to fill out surveys asking them to self-report on different aspects of their mental health. We also asked participants to engage in a battery of memory tasks that tested their short and long term episodic, semantic, and spatial memory performance. We found that participants with similar physical activity habits and fitness profiles tended to also exhibit similar mental health and task performance profiles. These effects were task-specific in that different physical activity patterns or fitness characteristics varied with different aspects of memory, on different tasks. Taken together, these findings provide foundational work for designing physical activity interventions that target specific components of cognitive performance and mental health by leveraging low-cost fitness tracking devices.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Most older Americans say they will get updated COVID-19 booster in fall
(HealthDay News) — Most older U.S. adults are prepared to roll up their sleeves to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot once one becomes available, a new poll shows. The poll, conducted in late July online and by phone, included a nationally representative sample of 1,024 adults older than 50 years.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A human monoclonal antibody blocks malaria transmission and defines a highly conserved neutralizing epitope on gametes
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21955-1, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 27th author Sara A. Healy, who is from the 'Vaccine Development Unit, Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA'. Consequently, 'S.A.H.' was added to the Author Contributions: 'I.S., S.A.H., J.J.T., J.V.R., J.T., J.H., M.B.S., J.R., N.H.T., and P.E.D. supervised the experiments and interpreted the data.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Effects of different concentrations of intraluminal sodium chloride solution on intracavitary ECG used for arm infusion port implantation
At present, there are few clinical studies on the application of high-concentration sodium chloride solutions in intracavitary ECG-guided catheter tip localization during the arm infusion port implantation. This study observed the effects of sodium chloride solutions with different concentrations on intracavitary ECG-guided arm infusion port implantation in the patients with cancer. The 657 patients receiving arm infusion port implantation in our hospital between January 2020 and August 2021 were randomly divided into 0.9% sodium chloride solution conduction group (group A), 5.45% sodium chloride solution conduction group (group B) and 10% sodium chloride solution conduction group (group C). The derived rate of stable intracavitary ECG, the occurrence rate of characteristic P wave, the time used for catheter tip localization and the optimal position rate of catheter tip were compared between the three groups. The derived rate of stable intracavitary ECG was significantly higher in the group B (97.78%) and group C (98.63%) than in the group A (93.90%) (all P"‰<"‰0.05). The occurrence rate of characteristic P wave was also significantly higher in the group B (96.89%) and group C (97.72%) than in the group A (88.73%) (all P"‰<"‰0.001). The time used for catheter tip localization was significantly shorter in the group B [(49.73"‰Â±"‰8.15) s] and group C [(48.27"‰Â±"‰8.61) s] than in the group A [(69.37"‰Â±"‰19.99) s] (all P"‰<"‰0.001). There was no significant difference in the optimal position rate of catheter tip among the three groups (P"‰>"‰0.05). The 5.45% and 10% sodium chloride solutions are significantly superior comparing with 0.9% sodium chloride solution in the derived rate of stable intracavitary ECG, occurrence rate of characteristic P wave and time used for catheter tip localization, but there were no significant differences between 5.45 and 10% sodium chloride solutions. Moreover, the 5.45% sodium chloride solution is closer to physiological state comparing with 10% sodium chloride solution, so the 5.45% sodium chloride solution may be recommended for the intracavitary ECG-guided arm infusion port implantation.
Nature.com
The resolve to save lives sodium reduction framework; aligning global efforts to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular disease
Hypertension is the primary risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death worldwide [1]. Dietary risk factors are a major cause of hypertension, with approximately 500 million cases of hypertension, over 44 million disability-adjusted life years lost and over 1.8 million deaths attributable to high dietary sodium (the leading dietary risk) in 2019 [2]. Given the high and ever-increasing burden of CVD, it is important to renew and continually strengthen efforts to mobilize resources to address key risk factors, especially in the face of other pressing health issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Immunogenicity and reactogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines BNT162b2 and CoronaVac in healthy adolescents
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31485-z, published online 28 June 2022. In this article, the affiliation 'HKU-Pasteur Research Pole, School of Public Health, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China' for Carolyn A. Cohen, Asmaa Hachim, Niloufar Kavian and Sophie Valkenburg was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author...
Nature.com
The 2021 Texas Power Crisis: distribution, duration, and disparities
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Precipitated by an unusual winter storm, the 2021 Texas Power Crisis lasted February 10 to 27 leaving millions of customers without power. Such large-scale outages can have severe health consequences, especially among vulnerable subpopulations such as those reliant on electricity to power medical equipment, but limited studies have evaluated sociodemographic disparities associated with outages.
Nature.com
Neuroimaging of plasticity mechanisms in the human brain: from critical periods to psychiatric conditions
Critical periods are windows of programmed neurodevelopmental plasticity wherein external inputs exert large and lasting impacts on the organization of neural circuits. Neural plasticity during critical periods is regulated by known biological mechanisms, which appear largely conserved across brain regions and across species [1]. Accumulating data implicate alterations in the expression of plasticity-regulating features in the etiology of youth-onset psychiatric conditions [2], suggesting the time is ripe to leverage decades of work on critical periods to mechanistically study plasticity in developmental psychiatry research. Fortunately,Â as highlighted below, substantial progress has been made in studying critical period associated mechanisms in humans using non-invasive neuroimaging.
Nature.com
Impact of exposure to secondhand smoke on the risk of obesity in early adolescence
Exposure to secondhand smoke (SHS) might be associated with obesity in children. This study aimed to evaluate whether continuous, quit, or start exposure to SHS was associated with obesity risk in early adolescents. Methods. We used population-based longitudinal data of primary school students in Adachi City, Tokyo, Japan, in 2018...
Nature.com
Prenatal markers in congenital diaphragmatic hernia-can we accurately predict outcomes?
Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) is a rare disorder that occurs in 2"“3 per 10,000 births [1] and is characterized by a defect in the diaphragm that allows herniation of abdominal contents into the thorax during development. Additional congenital anomalies and underlying genetic disorders are present in about one-third of patients [1]. Secondary pulmonary hypoplasia and pulmonary hypertension of varying severity occur in almost all patients. These factors result in mortality rates of around 37% [1], with only slight improvement over the last 20 years. Approximately 30% of patients with CDH are treated with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), and mortality in these patients is ~50"“60% [2, 3].
Nature.com
Rare diseases, common barriers: disparities in pediatric clinical genetics outcomes
Identifying a precise genetic diagnosis can improve outcomes for individuals with rare disease, though the resources required to do so may impede access and exacerbate healthcare disparities leading to inequitable care. Our objective was therefore to determine the effect of multiple sociodemographic factors on the yield of the diagnostic evaluation for genetics outpatients.
Nature.com
Association between the baseline gene expression profile in periapical granuloma and periapical wound healing after surgical endodontic treatment
In this study, we have investigated the association between the baseline gene expression profile in periapical granuloma and periapical wound healing after surgical endodontic treatment. Twenty-seven patients aged between 15 and 57Â years underwent periapical surgery. The retrieved periapical tissue sample was used for mRNA expression analysis of COL1A1, VTN, ITGA5, IL-4, TNF, ANGPT, VEGFA, and CTGF. All patients were recalled after 6 and 12Â months for periapical healing evaluation. Healing was then correlated with baseline gene expression. Healing was observed in 15 patients at the end of 6Â months, which increased to 21 patients after 12Â months. Six patients showed no healing even after 12Â months. Analysis of baseline expression levels of the tested genes with healing status showed the mean relative expression of VTN, VEGFA, ANGPT, TNF, and CTGF to be significantly different (p"‰<"‰0.05) between the healing group (6 and 12Â months) (72.99%) and the non-healing (94.42%) group. Periapical Index scores 3"“5 exhibited a positive correlation with ITGA-5 expression. Overexpression of ANGPT and a strong positive correlation between ITGA5 and PAI scores in the non-healing group of patients may suggest these genes to be a potential prognostic biomarker for periapical wound non-healing after surgical endodontic treatment.
Nature.com
Zero-field superconducting diode effect in small-twist-angle trilayer graphene
The critical current of a superconductor can be different for opposite directions of current flow when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are broken. Such non-reciprocal behaviour creates a superconducting diode and has recently been experimentally demonstrated by breaking these symmetries with an applied magnetic field or by the construction of a magnetic tunnel junction. Here we report an intrinsic superconducting diode effect that is present at zero external magnetic field in mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene. Such non-reciprocal behaviour, with sign that can be reversed through training with an out-of-plane magnetic field, provides direct evidence of the microscopic coexistence between superconductivity and time-reversal symmetry breaking. In addition to the magnetic-field trainability, we show that the zero-field diode effect can be controlled by varying the carrier density or twist angle. A natural interpretation for the origin of the intrinsic diode effect is an imbalance in the valley occupation of the underlying Fermi surface, which probably leads to finite-momentum Cooper pairing and nematicity in the superconducting phase.
Nature.com
Nacre-inspired underwater superoleophobic films with high transparency and mechanical robustness
Underwater superoleophobic materials have attracted increasing attention because of their remarkable potential applications, especially antifouling, self-cleaning and oil"“water separation. A limitation of most superoleophobic materials is that they are non-transparent and have limited mechanical stability underwater. Here, we report a protocol for preparing a transparent and robust superoleophobic film that can be used underwater. It is formed by a hydrogel layer prepared by the superspreading of chitosan solution on a superhydrophilic substrate and biomimetic mineralization of this layer. In contrast to conventional hydrogel-based materials, this film exhibits significantly improved mechanical properties because of the combination of high-energy, ordered, inorganic aragonite (one crystalline polymorph of calcium carbonate) and homogeneous external hierarchical micro/nano structures, leading to robust underwater superoleophobicity and ultralow oil adhesion. Moreover, the mineralized film is suitable for neutral and alkaline environments and for containing organic solvent underwater and can be coated on different transparent materials, which has promising applications in underwater optics, miniature reactors and microfluidic devices. In this protocol, the time for the whole biomimetic mineralization process is only ~6 h, which is significantly shorter than that of traditional methods, such as gas diffusion and the Kitano method. The protocol can be completed in ~2 weeks and is suitable for researchers with intermediate expertise in organic chemistry and inorganic chemistry.
Nature.com
VDJdb in the pandemic era: a compendium of T cell receptors specific for SARS-CoV-2
To the Editor - Here, we report the VDJdb database (https://vdjdb.cdr3.net) update prepared between 2019 and 2022, marked by the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. In 2016, we started a community effort to gather and curate publicly available sequence data acquired from T cell receptor (TCRs) with...
Nature.com
Non-invasive monitoring of blood oxygenation in human placentas via concurrent diffuse optical spectroscopy and ultrasound imaging
Direct assessment of blood oxygenation in the human placenta can provide information about placental function. However, the monitoring of placental oxygenation involves invasive sampling or imaging techniques that are poorly suited for bedside use. Here we show that placental oxygen haemodynamics can be non-invasively probed in real time and up to 4.2"‰cm below the body surface via concurrent frequency-domain diffuse optical spectroscopy and ultrasound imaging. We developed a multimodal instrument to facilitate the assessment of the properties of the anterior placenta by leveraging image-reconstruction algorithms that integrate ultrasound information about the morphology of tissue layers with optical information on haemodynamics. In a pilot investigation involving placentas with normal function (15 women) or abnormal function (9 women) from pregnancies in the third trimester, we found no significant differences in baseline haemoglobin properties, but statistically significant differences in the haemodynamic responses to maternal hyperoxia. Our findings suggest that the non-invasive monitoring of placental oxygenation may aid the early detection of placenta-related adverse pregnancy outcomes and maternal vascular malperfusion.
