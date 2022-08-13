ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

JC Tretter potentially getting Colin Kaepernick treatment, claims Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio believes that his former teammate with the Browns and current president of the NFL Players Association JC Tretter is getting the Colin Kaepernick treatment. With the 2022 NFL season just a few weeks from kicking off and the offseason about to enter the second week of the preseason, Tretter conspicuously […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To George Pickens Question

Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens had been one of the biggest storylines out of training camp entering Pittsburgh's preseason opener. And he didn't disappoint. After a game that saw Pickens haul in a 26-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone with both feet down, coach Mike Tomlin was asked if there was anything he saw out of the second round pick that surprised him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Sunday?

The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party. With one game slated for Sunday, here's...
NFL
FOX Sports

Browns star CB Ward returns from foot injury, practicing

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns' secondary got back a primary piece. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will practice for the first time since Cleveland's training camp opened. He had been sidelined with a sprained left foot.
CLEVELAND, OH
defpen

Joe Schobert Signs with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert after he tried out with the team. He is expected to fill a key role in the linebacker rotation after the team lost projected starting linebacker Jonas Griffith to an elbow injury. Schobert has played the majority of his career with the Cleveland Browns but also spent a season each with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season he started 15 games and played 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will likely compete for a starting spot with the Broncos heading into the regular season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Official Diagnosis For Browns Rookie Offensive Lineman Revealed

The Cleveland Browns have been hit hard by injuries at the center position. First, projected starter Nick Harris went down with a knee injury during Friday's preseason opener. The injury is expected to end Harris' season. Then, rookie seventh-rounder Dawson Deaton had to be carted off the field during today's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Trevor Lawrence

