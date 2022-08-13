Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
JC Tretter potentially getting Colin Kaepernick treatment, claims Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio believes that his former teammate with the Browns and current president of the NFL Players Association JC Tretter is getting the Colin Kaepernick treatment. With the 2022 NFL season just a few weeks from kicking off and the offseason about to enter the second week of the preseason, Tretter conspicuously […] The post JC Tretter potentially getting Colin Kaepernick treatment, claims Joel Bitonio appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Emily Mayfield Is Ready For Baker's First Panthers Game
Later this afternoon, Baker Mayfield will take the field for his first preseason game with the Carolina Panthers. The former Cleveland Browns QB and his wife, Emily, attended "Fan Fest" at Bank of America Stadium earlier this week. Emily posted a photo of the event on her Instagram page. "Fan...
Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To George Pickens Question
Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens had been one of the biggest storylines out of training camp entering Pittsburgh's preseason opener. And he didn't disappoint. After a game that saw Pickens haul in a 26-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone with both feet down, coach Mike Tomlin was asked if there was anything he saw out of the second round pick that surprised him.
NBC Sports
2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Sunday?
The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party. With one game slated for Sunday, here’s...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Browns star CB Ward returns from foot injury, practicing
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns' secondary got back a primary piece. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will practice for the first time since Cleveland's training camp opened. He had been sidelined with a sprained left foot.
Joe Schobert Signs with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert after he tried out with the team. He is expected to fill a key role in the linebacker rotation after the team lost projected starting linebacker Jonas Griffith to an elbow injury. Schobert has played the majority of his career with the Cleveland Browns but also spent a season each with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season he started 15 games and played 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will likely compete for a starting spot with the Broncos heading into the regular season.
Joel Bitonio: JC Tretter remaining unsigned “seems a little suspicious to me”
JC Tretter serves as the NFLPA president and Browns left guard Joel Bitonio wondered out loud Sunday if that has teams hesitant to sign the veteran free agent center.
Official Diagnosis For Browns Rookie Offensive Lineman Revealed
The Cleveland Browns have been hit hard by injuries at the center position. First, projected starter Nick Harris went down with a knee injury during Friday's preseason opener. The injury is expected to end Harris' season. Then, rookie seventh-rounder Dawson Deaton had to be carted off the field during today's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Browns training camp day 12: Greg Newsome II sits out with hamstring injury
BEREA − Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II missed his first full practice of training camp Sunday as he continues to recover from a hamstring pull suffered early last week. “We are working through it," coach Kevin Stefanski said prior to Sunday's practice. "It will not be a long time.”
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Comments / 0