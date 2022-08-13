ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Harper's Instagram post will excite Phillies fans

Phillies star Bryce Harper hasn't taken an in-game swing at Citizens Bank Park since June 15 as the MVP has spent the summer recovering from thumb surgery. But on Monday the reigning NL MVP shared a brief, four-second clip to his Instagram story that should have Phillies fans everywhere fired up as the team enters a playoff push over its final 48 games.
