Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Muck City Hall of Fame's first inductees to be honored at Glades Central kickoff classic
The newly-created Muck City Hall of Fame will induct its first four members on Friday at halftime of the Kickoff Classic at Glades Central High School. The Hall of Fame will honor football players from the four schools that make up "Muck City" -- an area on the southeastern edge of Lake Okeechobee known for its rich soil, where sugar and other crops are grown. The schools have won a combined 20 state championships: Glades Day (7), Glades Central (6), Pahokee (6) and Clewiston (1).
thecomeback.com
Jermaine Burton explains why he transferred to Alabama
Alabama football doesn’t rebuild, they reload. This upcoming season is no different. One of the ways the Crimson Tide is able to continue to be successful despite losing so many players to the NFL is through recruiting and the transfer portal. Alabama gained one important piece to this upcoming...
247Sports
Miami Hurricanes football: Jimmy Johnson more 'excited' than 'ever' for Mario Cristobal to lead program
Mario Cristobal seems to be universally liked at Miami. The Hurricanes hired him away from Oregon this offseason and not only did he get the approval of Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former 'Canes coach Jimmy Johnson is a big fan as well. Speaking with the Miami Herald, Johnson was asked his thoughts on the Hurricanes hiring Cristobal, someone he actually recruited when the latter was in high school.
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Football: First fall camp scrimmage news and thoughts
After the first Alabama football scrimmage of Fall Camp, Nick Saban reviewed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage observations, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need to improve. At this point every season, Saban always views a team...
Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games
The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 19
The Georgia Bulldogs get to work on beating the Oregon Ducks in 19 days. I mean the actual, on-the-field, in-the-game work. You can read about the scrimmage work they did over the weekend right here. The number 19 has present and past significance for Georgia. Obviously, Brock Bowers is one...
NFL analyst says 'can't go wrong' drafting Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs
Week One of the NFL preseason is almost in the book (shoutout to the Zamir White and the Las Vegas Raiders taking on Lewis Cine and the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET for your Sunday football fix), and Georgia Football is the talk of the town already. The Bulldogs had an NFL Draft record 15 players picked back in the spring, and according to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, it’s paying off for the teams that did so.
Comments / 0