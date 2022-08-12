Read full article on original website
Chelsea interested in Anthony Gordon, open ‘informal’ talks over £40m move — reports
Chelsea’s transfer window endeavors keep on going full steam ahead, as we continue to make deep assessments into what our squad needs ... or just shoot at every target that appears on the radar. Along the latter track, we are being linked with Everton’s Anthony Gordon in a potential...
Chelsea, Inter Milan agree Cesare Casadei transfer — reports
Cesare Casadei is set to become Chelsea’s latest signing, as not long after agreeing personal terms on a six-year contract, Chelsea have now also agreed financial terms for his transfer from Inter Milan. The 19-year-old highly rated midfielder should be joining this week, after going through all the customary steps and formalities, including a medical.
Wesley Fofana ‘grows frustrated’ as Leicester City keep holding out for world record bid from Chelsea — reports
Wesley Fofana has confirmed that his neck muscles are in proper working order as he’s had his head turned by Chelsea’s persistent interest over the last few weeks. That classic bit of transfer rumor cliché-ing comes from The Athletic’s latest situation report, matching similar rumblings from the likes of the Evening Standard and just about every other major media outlet.
Charly Musonda, Edwin Andersson find new clubs after leaving Chelsea
The oft-teased next chapter — don’t call it a comeback! — for Charly Musonda Jr is set to begin, with the 25-year-old landing himself a spot on Levante UD in the Spanish second division. Musonda, who was released by Chelsea at the end of last season after...
RBM Roundtable: Should Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea?
As multiple sources have reported, Chelsea are very interested in purchasing Everton youngster Anthony Gordon during this transfer window. While some sources say no bid has been made, other reports seem to indicate that an initial offer of £42m has been declined by the Toffees. There has been interest...
News: Sunderland set to seal the signing of 18-year old Costa Rica international on 4 year deal
According to Costa Rican outlet La Nacion, C.S. Herediano’s teenage sensation Jewison Bennette is set to fly to England on Tuesday with his family to take part in a medical before completing a move to Sunderland. The Costa Rica international winger - who turned eighteen just two months ago...
Sky Blue News: Pep’s Plans, Gomez Shirt Number, Mendy Case Updates, and More...
Good morning Cityzens, and a happy Tuesday. Before we turn our eyes to this weekend’s trip to St. James’ Gate, let’s get you caught up on the latest headlines form around the web. Pep Guardiola is planning for a different Man City side to win Premier League...
Fan Letters: Steve Davison – Why have you let our club become a complete shambles off the field?
I have bought 2x2 tickets for the upcoming Sheffield United and Stoke City away games - I have the rows and seat numbers confirmed. The tickets have still not arrived, bought 10 days and 6 days ago. (Other friends have received their tickets!) All tickets have gone through on my...
Monday August 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Opinion: So far, so good on Sunderland’s return to the Championship!
With just under five minutes of normal time left at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, this opening-season round-up could have been marginally different. But, still, Sunderland’s league unbeaten run remains intact, and the Black Cats have adapted to Championship life fairly well. For a newly-promoted side, the...
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: wind ya neck in
Some days I literally cannot with the internet. Yesterday, Darwin Nunez “headbutted” Joachim Andersen and got himself sent off. “Headbutt” is in quotes because it was fairly tame as far as headbutts go, but still fully deserved the straight red card. Liverpool drew against Crystal Palace as a result (but scored down a man to even the score).
Virgil van Dijk on Darwin Nuñez’ Premier League “Learning Curve”
Liverpool walked away from their second match of the Premier League season and first at Anfield disappointed by a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, but the biggest talking point and probably biggest disappointment for many wasn’t the final scoreline. Instead, it was Darwin Nuñez loss of control as he...
Chelsea to return with improved offer for Everton’s Anthony Gordon — reports
Chelsea’s sudden and big-money interest in Everton’s Anthony Gordon is set to involve at least a second bid, after our initial £40m attempt had been rebuffed this weekend. According to various rumors, anywhere from £45-50m might be our next offer — a slight, but perhaps convincing improvement, especially as the 21-year-old (practically) lifetime Evertonian is said to be open to the move while being not so happy with his current club’s contract renewal efforts and offers.
Gordon ‘keen’ on Chelsea move with Everton facing fight to keep young winger
Everton look to be fighting a losing battle in their quest to keep Anthony Gordon with multiple reports suggesting the young winger is keen on a move to Chelsea FC. The Blues have had a £40m bid rejected by the Toffees, who do not want to sell the 21-year-old academy product. But it appears their hand may be forced as Gordon is reportedly tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge.
Manchester City Have a Left-Back!!!
Manchester City look to have finally solved their left-back issue after confirming the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The blues full-back position has been vacant since Benjamin Mendy was suspended by the club pending allegations of rape, and faced almost all of last season without a recognised left-sided defender. Joao Cancelo deputised in the role, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also made the occasional appearance in that position.
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1 - Match Recap: It’s The Draws That Kill Ya
There’s a surprise in the starting lineup and it isn’t Darwin Núñez (although he is starting)! Nathaniel Phillips gets the nod alongside Virgil van Dijk, which is doubly surprising considering Joe Gomez is on the bench. Elsewhere Fabinho starts with James Milner and Harvey Elliott, and the rest is as expected.
Everton have agreement with Besiktas for Dele Alli loan deal
Everton had used some very creative accounting and flexible payment package to bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham a day after Frank Lampard was announced as the new Toffees manager during the January transfer window, but the former England international has flattered to deceive and now the Blues have a team to take him off their hands too, on loan at least.
Is Brianna Westrup any good? Rangers fans give their take on Sunderland Women's latest signing
Roker Report: Thank you for taking the time out to speak to us about new signing, Brianna Westrup. First of all, what kind of player is Westrup and what would you say is her playing style?. Chris Marshall: It was a surprise to learn the news that Brianna Westrup wasn’t...
Chelsea in talks with Armando Broja over new contract — report
Once the transfer madness is over, the next big item on interim sporting director Todd Boehly’s agenda will be to get some contract renewals sorted, with Mason Mount, Reece James, and Édouard Mendy at the top of that list. Another name we can add to that list now...
Rumour: James Garner for sale, Premier League clubs interested
According to an article in The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United has decided that talented 21-year-old central player James Garner should be sold in this transfer window. The midfielder returned to Old Trafford for pre-season following a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest, during which he helped inspire Forest to...
