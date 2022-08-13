Read full article on original website
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'
A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Maid of Honor Who Bride Punched in the Face Considering Stepping Away From Friendship
Being a bridesmaid, let alone maid of honor, is a major honor — but it's also a major commitment. One woman took to Mumsnet explaining she no longer wants to be her friend's maid of honor after already agreeing to the role. The pair have been friends for decades...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life
A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
EXCLUSIVE: How a hero grandmother is fighting for life after being savagely mauled saving her grand daughter, 3, from the jaws of two 'blood crazed' bull mastiffs - as the family makes a shocking admission about the dogs
A hero grandma saved her toddler granddaughter from being savaged by the family's own pet dogs - which apparently 'don't like children'. The two dogs turned on the little girl as they were being fed in the backyard of her grandparents' home in Springwater Place, Algester, in Brisbane's south around 7pm on Thursday.
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo
A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair
As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
Can Those Who Have Died Communicate with Us? (Opinion)
WARNING: Before you read this, please note I am a Spiritualist who believes in the Infinite Spirit (God, Shiva, Lord, Allah, etc). Therefore, condemning my beliefs will not affect me for I love everyone and do not judge anyone.
People shared 12 of the most surprising 'cries for help' the average person might miss
A dozen important signs you don't want to miss.
“I will be in the delivery room” Woman insists daughter-in-law let her in the delivery room
Should one follow the parents' rules when visiting the baby?. Grandparents have to keep in mind the basic rules that parents lay down for their children. It can be challenging for the children to understand what’s right and wrong only when both parents and grandparents say the same.
Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages
Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
