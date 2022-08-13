Read full article on original website
Sedona Red Rock News
Florence Spyrow out as CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare
Northern Arizona Healthcare announced today, Friday, Aug. 12, a change in NAH leadership, according to a press release. Florence “Flo” Spyrow has “stepped down as the system president and chief executive officer.”. Following this decision, Josh Tinkle, NAH Chief Operating Officer, has been named acting CEO by...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Prescott Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Monday, August 15th from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm at the Mountain Club Clubhouse. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport Launches New Website
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG) is pleased to announce the launch of a new website with a modern design, increased functionality, and innovative features. The website flyflagstaffaz.com provides accessible resources for travelers and the community. Commonly searched travel information such as flight tracking, parking details, and airline information is prominently featured...
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
12news.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings covered the Valley during Sunday night storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
ABC 15 News
Wendy's worker charged with murder after punching customer in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — A Wendy's employee is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly punching a customer in Prescott Valley. On July 26, police were called to the Wendy's on Glassford Hill Road for an injured person. A customer complained about his food order which led employee Antoine Kendrick...
prescottenews.com
Arizona State Senate LD-1 Race Decided
The unofficial final results in the Arizona State Senate LD-1 race are in. Ken Bennett has won by 256 votes over Steve Zipperman. Technically this result is unofficial until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisor does a canvass of the results on Monday. However, all votes have been counted. There have no changes in the vote totals since Wednesday evening.
AZFamily
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died from his injuries. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died nearly three weeks after the initial incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The customer’s name has not been released.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 11:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1230 PM MST. * At 1153 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry, or 8 miles southwest of Camp Verde along Interstate 17, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail with 40 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be over Interstate 17 10 miles southwest of Camp Verde. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
