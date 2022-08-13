CELINA - On Sunday 35 contestants across four divisions gave their best Joey Chestnut renditions in the first annual Mercer County Fair hot dog eating contest on Sunday. When the smoked cleared Will Faller, Fort Recovery, took the age 9-15 group, Alex Nighthorse, won the age 16-18 and Eddie Jackson, Chattanooga, Ohio, stood tall to win the age 18 and up group. Meanwhile, all four entrants in the age 1-8 group were announced as winners as the.

