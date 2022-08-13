Read full article on original website
Playoff powers to collide on Friday’s Game of the Week
Canfield will battle West Branch in the WKBN Game of the Week on Friday night.
Marquee matchup headlines Thursday’s Game of the Week
Two of the top programs collide as Ursuline welcomes Brookfield for a special Thursday meeting to kick off the High School Football Game of the Week season.
Wapakoneta, August 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Minster football team will have a game with Wapakoneta High School on August 14, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
ysnlive.com
TIGERS SHOW THEIR TEETH
HOWLAND OH- Last season it was Crestview boys soccer who put an area team in the state tournament. The Rebels wanted to test their status out of the jump in 2022 as they took on state power house Howland. It was the Tigers that flexed their muscles in this battle as they trounced Crestview 8-0.
d9and10sports.com
Report: Kennedy Catholic Boys’ Basketball Coach Madison Steps Down
HERMITAGE, Pa. – Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM is reporting that Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball coach Ken Madison has stepped down after one season with the program. Greenburg reports that Madison’s job as Dean of Students at the Hermitage, Pa. private school was eliminated. The school...
ysnlive.com
BOARDMAN DROPS SEASON OPENER
BOARDMAN OH- Boardman girls soccer has a bright season ahead of them, however it started with a tough loss to a solid Green program on Friday night by a score of 2-0. Boardman will look to bounce back Saturday August 20th at home against Hoover. The game will kick off at 2:00.
sent-trib.com
Full crowd expected at championship
The roar of tractor engines is returning to Bowling Green for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championship. The tractor pull is located at the Wood County Fairgrounds and will be hosted Thursday-Saturday. This will be the second year the tractor pull returns since the pandemic, but it will be the...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Westfall Torches Gas City Sprint Feature
GAS CITY, Ind. — On Friday night Matt Westfall was victorious in the most competitive 25-lap sprint car feature so far this year at Gas City I-69 Speedway. After a race-long war with three other front runners, the veteran from Pleasant Hill, Ohio became the seventh different sprint car feature winner this season at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt track.
Toney goes the distance in Top Rank Boxing undercard match on national TV
The fight went the distance, going all six rounds and Toney got rave remarks from the broadcast team during the match
Daily Standard
Wide World of Gluttony
CELINA - On Sunday 35 contestants across four divisions gave their best Joey Chestnut renditions in the first annual Mercer County Fair hot dog eating contest on Sunday. When the smoked cleared Will Faller, Fort Recovery, took the age 9-15 group, Alex Nighthorse, won the age 16-18 and Eddie Jackson, Chattanooga, Ohio, stood tall to win the age 18 and up group. Meanwhile, all four entrants in the age 1-8 group were announced as winners as the.
Shots fired outside of little league football game in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported
PITTSBURGH — Head coach and vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports Aaron Strader said dozens of little kids were playing a football game when someone opened fire in the 1400 block of Oberlin Street around 2:30 p.m. Channel 11 crews found a bullet through a windshield of a truck...
27 First News
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
Opening day parade offers fair treats for all
LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
Two-car crash disturbs traffic in Hubbard
A car and pick-up truck collided in front of the Dunkin' Donuts on State Route 62.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show
The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
KWQC
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Daily Advocate
Narcotics may have contributed to crash
ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
Man fixing truck hit, killed on Ohio Turnpike
A service repair worker was killed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
