TIGERS SHOW THEIR TEETH

HOWLAND OH- Last season it was Crestview boys soccer who put an area team in the state tournament. The Rebels wanted to test their status out of the jump in 2022 as they took on state power house Howland. It was the Tigers that flexed their muscles in this battle as they trounced Crestview 8-0.
Report: Kennedy Catholic Boys’ Basketball Coach Madison Steps Down

HERMITAGE, Pa. – Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM is reporting that Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball coach Ken Madison has stepped down after one season with the program. Greenburg reports that Madison’s job as Dean of Students at the Hermitage, Pa. private school was eliminated. The school...
BOARDMAN DROPS SEASON OPENER

BOARDMAN OH- Boardman girls soccer has a bright season ahead of them, however it started with a tough loss to a solid Green program on Friday night by a score of 2-0. Boardman will look to bounce back Saturday August 20th at home against Hoover. The game will kick off at 2:00.
Full crowd expected at championship

The roar of tractor engines is returning to Bowling Green for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championship. The tractor pull is located at the Wood County Fairgrounds and will be hosted Thursday-Saturday. This will be the second year the tractor pull returns since the pandemic, but it will be the...
Westfall Torches Gas City Sprint Feature

GAS CITY, Ind. — On Friday night Matt Westfall was victorious in the most competitive 25-lap sprint car feature so far this year at Gas City I-69 Speedway. After a race-long war with three other front runners, the veteran from Pleasant Hill, Ohio became the seventh different sprint car feature winner this season at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt track.
Wide World of Gluttony

CELINA - On Sunday 35 contestants across four divisions gave their best Joey Chestnut renditions in the first annual Mercer County Fair hot dog eating contest on Sunday. When the smoked cleared Will Faller, Fort Recovery, took the age 9-15 group, Alex Nighthorse, won the age 16-18 and Eddie Jackson, Chattanooga, Ohio, stood tall to win the age 18 and up group. Meanwhile, all four entrants in the age 1-8 group were announced as winners as the.
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
Opening day parade offers fair treats for all

LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Narcotics may have contributed to crash

ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
