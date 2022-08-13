ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football 'Face of the Position': Vote on first historical defensive end that comes to mind.

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
We’re still gearing up for the season and you are most likely stuck between queueing up last year’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah on the DVR for the umpteenth time, reading rankings and listicles that include Ohio State, and yearning for the start of the college football season.

Sounds like a perfect time to continue the series we’ve embarked upon here at Buckeyes Wire. We call it the “Face of the Position,” and it’s really exactly as it sounds. When you think of a position group at Ohio State, who do you think of? From quarterback to linebacker, to placekicker and beyond, OSU has some of the most iconic and historical college football players that have taken their place among the best in the game.

However, one player stands out above all else when you shroud them behind the colors of scarlet and gray, and that’s where we are going to ask for your assistance.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting players that are in the running for the face of a position at Ohio State and asking for your vote in a Twitter poll to have one player identified as the one you think immediately at that position.

We’ve already looked at the quarterback position, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, tight ends, and defensive tackles. It’s now time to move to the defensive side of the ball and start with an underrated defensive tackle position.

We’ll keep voting up for five days, and at the end of it, we’ll reveal the winner of each. Make sure you scroll to the bottom to cast your vote from the nominees in a Twitter poll and feel free to write in a candidate if you think of another player.

Mike Vrabel (1993 to 1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpPGH_0hG8p3XG00
Nov 18, 1996; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Eddie George (27) runs against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-3. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Argument

Vrabel’s 36 sacks and 66 tackles for loss still rank as tops all-time at Ohio State. He was a high-motor guy that came off the edge and simply outworked the man in front of him. He was part of a book-end tandem with Matt Finkes on the other side that provided immense pressure to opposing backfields during the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

Vrabel was named All Big-Ten from 1994-1996, named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the year in both 1995 and 1996, and was a consensus first-team All-American as well in 1996.

He went on to have a distinguished NFL career with the New England Patriots and has gone on to be an outstanding coach with the Tennessee Titans.

Joey Bosa (2013 to 2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyNaO_0hG8p3XG00
Joey Bosa pressures off the edge against Oregon in the CFP national championship game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Argument

Joey Bosa had an immediate impact when he arrived on campus. He was so dominant and physically gifted as a freshman that he was almost immediately inserted as a starter on the line.

He didn’t disappoint.

Through his three-year career at OSU, Bosa tallied 148 total tackles, with 26 sacks included in a total of 50.5 tackles for loss.

He was named a freshman All-American, two-time Big Ten Lineman of the Year, once a Big Ten Defender of the Year, and a two-time consensus All-American.

Nick Bosa (2016 to 2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1S7H_0hG8p3XG00
Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) prior to the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Argument

Truth be known, Nick Bosa’s Ohio State career could have been much, much better if not for injuries. He got his feet wet his freshman season but wasn’t at full strength because of recovering from an injury sustained during his last year of high school.

He began to be a bit part of things his sophomore and showed plenty of explosiveness and tenacity to be a force to gameplan against. He was poised to have a fantastic junior campaign before suffering a core muscle injury that took him out of action after just the third game of the season.

Bosa made All Big-Ten first team in 2017 and won the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year. His stats don’t measure up quite with big brother Joey, but when you put the game film on, there are not many more out there that can measure up. And now, he’s a game-wrecker with the San Francisco 49ers.

Chase Young (2017 to 2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ue5If_0hG8p3XG00
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Argument

Young was always a menace off the edge, but his junior year was one for the ages, and the single most productive year any defensive end in Ohio State history has put together. It was so good, Young went to New York as a Heisman finalist, ultimately finishing fourth in the voting.

The list of awards is extensive. In 2019 alone, Young was a unanimous All-American, Heisman Trophy finalist, Bednarik Award winner, Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient, took home the Ted Hendricks Award, was awarded the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, all-Big Ten Conference.

He was the most dominant defensive player in college football and is now working on putting together his career with the Washington Commanders.

NEXT … Vote below for the Ohio State “Face of the Defensive End Position.”

Twitter Poll for 'Face of the Defensive End' position at Ohio State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

Preseason Top 25: Projecting what the poll should look like

The coaches poll was released last week, and it got many folks excited. For the first time ever, Kentucky appeared inside that ranking during the preseason. But that is not the granddaddy of them all when it comes to top 25 rankings. The AP Top 25 has been around since...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

