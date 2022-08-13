ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

Power Echols Draws on Throwback Defensive Mentality

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It’s not often that you find a current college player who has a thorough understanding of what football was like in the 1970s. It’s even rarer when that player attributes his aggressive playing style to his enthusiasm for old school football. But such...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC's Courtney Banghart: NC State fans are 'classless' and 'mean'

Oh, Courtney Banghart. Here we go again. The UNC-Chapel Hill women's basketball coach has once again intentionally inserted her foot into her mouth with comments toward NC State. During an interview with George AKA "The British Tar Heel" on The Tar Heel Show, Banghart was asked which team she enjoys beating more between NC State and Duke.
RALEIGH, NC
techlunchpail.com

Connor Blumrick Embracing New Role In Virginia Tech's Offense

Virginia Tech’s Connor Blumrick has always had immense versatility. Nobody needs to tell him that. Transferring in from Texas A&M just a little over a year and a half ago, though, it seemed as if Blumrick’s merry-go-round around the offensive side of the ball had finally been put to rest.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Head coach of South Forest Community Christian football program resigns

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than two weeks after the 10 News Investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program, its athletic director and head football coach, Pope Mitchell, has resigned. Mitchell’s resignation leaves the players who did stay on the team scrambling for their next opportunity. It...
ROANOKE, VA
dukebasketballreport.com

Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?

Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

New Greensboro Dollar General opens

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Dollar General opened in Greensboro on Monday, according to a statement released by the company. The store is located at 5904 N. Church St. To commemorate the opening of the new Greensboro Dollar General, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school for students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ggwash.org

Virginia bucks ridership trends with intercity bus routes

This article was first published in the Virginia Mercury. A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the US population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 million passengers; today, many cities and towns across the country are completely inaccessible if one doesn’t own a car.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award

Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
VIRGINIA STATE
Liberty News

Liberty graduate student advances to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals, airing Monday night

Josiah Singleton climbs an obstacle on the course in qualifying for the City Finals in Atlanta on his rookie attempt in 2019. Liberty University graduate student Josiah Singleton (’19, B.S. in Youth Ministries), who advanced to the American Ninja Warrior National Finals for the first time in his three seasons in the obstacle challenge competition, will be featured in the first of four finals episodes in Season 14, filmed May 14-17 in Las Vegas and set to air Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs17

Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
SALEM, VA

