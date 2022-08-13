Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
NHL
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
NHL
Bobrov on Hutson: 'We have big hopes for him'
MONTREAL -- When three-time Olympic gold medalist, Marie-Philip Poulin, was asked to share her 'Wow' moment from development camp, the play of Lane Hutson was atop the list. That shouldn't have come as much of a surprise, though. The 18-year-old defenseman was outstanding on the South Shore, skating like the...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Gaudreau remains top 15 wing option, gives Laine bump on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets
Addition of Gaudreau boosts power play, brings leadership, credibility. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Columbus Blue Jackets will enter the 2022-23 season older, maybe wiser, but certainly more expensive in...
NHL
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG
Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
NHL
SOCIAL BUZZ - 15.08.22
The 2022 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 16-19 in Penticton, BC. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Young Stars Classic is set for Sept. 16-19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC, with Flames prospects facing off against prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional
Coyotes' first-round draft pick making the most from his offseason in Arizona, stays positive while facing adversity. Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
NHL
STAR OF THE SHOW
Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Canada earns top spot in Group A
McTavish has three points in win against Finland; Switzerland edges Austria on late power-play goal. Monday was the seventh day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 7 games. Canada 6, Finland 3 -- Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks) had a...
NHL
Gaucher has potential to supply Ducks with needed size, strength
Anaheim selected Gaucher in the first round (No. 22) of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract July 28. Gaucher impressed the Ducks with the way he combines his size (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) with his willingness and determination to win pucks in the most physical areas on the ice, particularly the corners.
NHL
Sharpen Up: August 15, 2022 | Sheahan re-signs, Miller date date and more
We are one month away from the start of the Prospects Challenge. The Sabres will once again host the Prospects Challenge from September 15 to 19 at LECOM Harborcenter. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Sabres will be joined by five other teams to compete in a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team. The participating teams this season are the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
NHL
Miro Heiskanen is ready to firmly place himself among the league's elite
2021-22 stats: Five goals, 31 assists and 36 points in 70 games. Contract: Seven years remaining at a cap hit of $8.45 million. Actual salary in 2022-23 is $7 million. Despite battling mono and looking tired at times last season, Heiskanen posted numbers that were pretty close to his career averages. He logged 24:53 in average time on ice and had 36 points in 70 games, or about a half point a game (which is what he's done in 275 career games). He was seventh in puck possession at 51.8 percent and was used in the most challenging situations by the coaching staff.
NHL
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
NHL
Transaction Analysis: One-Year Deal for Jackson Cates
The Flyers announced that forward Jackson Cates, a restricted free agent, has re-signed with the organization. On Monday, the Flyers announced that forward Jackson Cates, a restricted free agent, has re-signed with the organization. The player agreed to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Cates at a $775,000...
NHL
BLOG: Stuart a fit for Woodcroft's evolving assistant profile
EDMONTON, AB - Head Coach Jay Woodcroft set out on his search for an assistant coach earlier this summer hoping to add another valuable voice to his Oilers coaching staff. Throughout the process of interviewing a number of potential candidates, eventually landing on the hiring of former 12-year NHL veteran Mark Stuart, Woodcroft took the opportunity to further improve his own craft as his profile for the perfect fit for the position slowly came together.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman cites defending, dictating play early. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-0-0), which will play the fourth of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Sweden (2-0-0-0) on Sunday (10 p.m. ET). The United States won 5-1 against Germany on Tuesday, 7-1 against Switzerland on Thursday, and 7-0 against Austria on Saturday. The playoff round begins Wednesday.
NHL
Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated
McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
